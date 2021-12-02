Publish date:
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-5, 0-0 ACC) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (5-3, 0-0 ACC) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 3, 2021 at John Paul Jones Arena.
Key Stats for Virginia vs. Pittsburgh
- The 63.0 points per game the Cavaliers record are the same as the Panthers give up.
- The Panthers put up an average of 60.9 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 56.3 the Cavaliers allow.
- This season, the Cavaliers have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.
- The Panthers' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
Virginia Players to Watch
- Jayden Gardner averages 14.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 0.8 assists, shooting 54.7% from the floor.
- Reece Beekman leads the Cavaliers at 4.4 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.8 rebounds and 7.3 points.
- Kadin Shedrick averages 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.1 assists per contest, shooting 52.9% from the floor.
- Kihei Clark puts up 10.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Armaan Franklin is putting up 11.8 points, 1.5 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- John Hugley tops the Panthers in scoring (15.9 points per game) and rebounding (8.1), and posts 1.4 assists. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Femi Odukale leads the Panthers in assists (3.7 per game), and produces 12.1 points and 4.0 rebounds. He also posts 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Panthers get 6.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from William Jeffress Jr..
- Mouhamadou Gueye gets the Panthers 5.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Nate Santos is averaging 6.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 37.2% of his shots from the field and 25.0% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per game.
