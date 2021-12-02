Nov 29, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket against Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) during the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-5, 0-0 ACC) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (5-3, 0-0 ACC) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 3, 2021 at John Paul Jones Arena.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021

Friday, December 3, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

John Paul Jones Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Pittsburgh

The 63.0 points per game the Cavaliers record are the same as the Panthers give up.

The Panthers put up an average of 60.9 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 56.3 the Cavaliers allow.

This season, the Cavaliers have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.

The Panthers' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).

Virginia Players to Watch

Jayden Gardner averages 14.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 0.8 assists, shooting 54.7% from the floor.

Reece Beekman leads the Cavaliers at 4.4 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.8 rebounds and 7.3 points.

Kadin Shedrick averages 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.1 assists per contest, shooting 52.9% from the floor.

Kihei Clark puts up 10.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Armaan Franklin is putting up 11.8 points, 1.5 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch