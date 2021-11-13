Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 11, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers former basketball player and current New York Knick player Miles McBride (left) reacts to a touchdown with former teammates during the first quarter against the Long Island Sharks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pittsburgh Panthers (0-0) battle the West Virginia Mountaineers (0-0) at WVU Coliseum on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game tips at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh

    West Virginia vs Pittsburgh Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    West Virginia

    -15.5

    134 points

    Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh

    • Last year, the 77.3 points per game the Mountaineers put up were 7.2 more points than the Panthers allowed (70.1).
    • The Panthers' 71.2 points per game last year were only 0.8 fewer points than the 72 the Mountaineers gave up.
    • The Mountaineers shot 42.9% from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 43.5% the Panthers allowed to opponents.
    • The Panthers shot at a 43.2% clip from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers averaged.

    West Virginia Players to Watch

    • Derek Culver was tops on the Mountaineers at 9.4 rebounds per contest last season, while also averaging 1.1 assists and 14.3 points.
    • Taz Sherman posted 13.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last year, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Sean McNeil posted 12.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he posted 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.
    • Emmitt Matthews Jr. put up 7.7 points, 4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last year, shooting 40.6% from the floor.

    Pittsburgh Players to Watch

    • Justin Champagnie scored 17.1 points and grabbed 10.5 rebounds per game last season.
    • Xavier Johnson dispensed 5.7 assists per game while scoring 14.2 PPG.
    • Ithiel Horton knocked down two threes per game a season ago.
    • Johnson averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Champagnie compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Pittsburgh at West Virginia

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
