How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Panthers (0-0) battle the West Virginia Mountaineers (0-0) at WVU Coliseum on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game tips at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: WVU Coliseum
- Arena: WVU Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
West Virginia
-15.5
134 points
Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh
- Last year, the 77.3 points per game the Mountaineers put up were 7.2 more points than the Panthers allowed (70.1).
- The Panthers' 71.2 points per game last year were only 0.8 fewer points than the 72 the Mountaineers gave up.
- The Mountaineers shot 42.9% from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 43.5% the Panthers allowed to opponents.
- The Panthers shot at a 43.2% clip from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers averaged.
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Derek Culver was tops on the Mountaineers at 9.4 rebounds per contest last season, while also averaging 1.1 assists and 14.3 points.
- Taz Sherman posted 13.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last year, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Sean McNeil posted 12.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he posted 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.
- Emmitt Matthews Jr. put up 7.7 points, 4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last year, shooting 40.6% from the floor.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- Justin Champagnie scored 17.1 points and grabbed 10.5 rebounds per game last season.
- Xavier Johnson dispensed 5.7 assists per game while scoring 14.2 PPG.
- Ithiel Horton knocked down two threes per game a season ago.
- Johnson averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Champagnie compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.
