How to Watch Pittsburgh at West Virginia

    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pittsburgh Panthers at West Virginia Mountaineers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Pittsburgh looks for its first win of the year when it travels to West Virginia on Friday night in this college basketball showdown.
    Author:

    The Backyard Brawl hits the hardwood on Friday night when Pitt heads to West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers. Longtime football rivals will play on the basketball court as West Virginia looks to send Pitt home with its second straight loss to start the year.

    How to Watch Pitt at West Virginia Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Pitt's basketball season couldn't have started any worse than it did this week. The Panthers lost to the Citadel by 15 on Tuesday and then lost 4-star commit Judah Mintz the next day.

    The good news for the Panthers is that it is still early in the season, and they have plenty of time to turn things around. It won't be easy, though, as they must take on a West Virginia team that loves to press and run.

    The Mountaineers won their opener 60-53 over Oakland on Tuesday in a closer-than-expected game. West Virginia had trouble putting the Grizzlies away but was able to hold them off to get the win.

    Friday, the Mountaineers will look for a better game and in turn take care of their hated rival and extend their misery for another game.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Pittsburgh Panthers at West Virginia Mountaineers

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    USATSI_17122791
