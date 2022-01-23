Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland at BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A talented BYU team takes on Portland on Saturday night in this West Coast Conference clash.

BYU has been one of the best teams in college basketball this season, with a 16-4 record (4-1 in conference play) and a No. 23 overall ranking, according to KenPom.

BYU enters tonight's matchup with Portland coming off a 79-71 win over San Diego, where it was led by Alex Barcello and his 22 points in 32 minutes. Fousseyni Traore also came up big, scoring 14 points and securing 11 rebounds in the matchup.

That's nothing new for BYU, however, as Barcello leads the team in scoring on the season at 17.1 points per game while Traore leads it in rebounding at 8.0 nightly. Barcello does it thanks to an elite shooting touch, as the guard is shooting 46.3 percent from beyond the arc and 88.9 percent from the foul stripe this year.

On Saturday night, BYU faces a Portland team that is just 10-8 on the year and 1-1 in conference play. Portland most recently lost to Loyola Marymount 70-58, despite having three players — Chika Nduka, Chris Austin and Mike Meadows — contribute 16 points.

For anyone wanting to watch solid offensive basketball, tune in to watch BYU take on Portland. Barcello's shooting is worth the price of admission.

