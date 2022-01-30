How to Watch Portland at Gonzaga

The No. 1 offense in the country gets a challenge at home as Portland takes on Gonzaga.

No. 2 Gonzaga (16-2) is the best show in the country right now, scoring the most points of any team overall and in conference play against teams like the Pilots (11-9), they are averaging 101.8 points per game. Every season with talent leaving for the NBA and teams getting better around them, Gonzaga continues to be consistent, reinvent themselves and prove they are one of the best programs in college basketball.

Freshman Chet Holmgren had a day with 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in Gonzaga’s most recent conference win over Loyola Marymount:

Last season in their only game against Portland, Gonzaga routed them 116-88 behind seven players in double-figures, including 26 points and seven rebounds from Drew Timme and Andrew Nembhard’s 10 points and five assists per game.

So far this season in conference play, Gonzaga is averaging 101.8 points per game in five games, scoring 100-plus points in three games and 78 and 89 points in their other two.

In 15 conference games last season, Gonzaga averaged 90.9 points per game with three future NBA players and two lottery picks on the team.

This season that future lottery pick is Chet Holmgren, who is filling in a role well around Timme in the paint with 14.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game on 63-43-74 splits.

Holmgren and Timme have become the best duo in the paint in the NCAA this season with both able to do damage inside and out, shooting threes, scoring in the post and gobbling up every rebound in sight.

