How to Watch Portland at Pacific in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Portland goes for its sixth win in a row on Thursday night when it starts a two-game road trip at Pacific in men's basketball.

Portland heads into Thursday's game at Pacific looking to win a season-high sixth straight game. The Pilots won five straight at the beginning of the year but lost the sixth game and hadn't won more than two in a row since.

How to Watch Portland at Pacific in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the Portland at Pacific game on fuboTV:

They have gotten hot, though, and have pulled off upset wins over San Francisco and San Diego.

The winning streak has got them back to .500 in the WCC  at 6-6 and has them 16-12 overall.

Thursday, they will look to keep it up as they start a season-ending two-game road trip at Pacific.

The Tigers lost to the Pilots back on Jan. 27 and will be looking to avenge that loss and, in turn, snap Portland's winning streak.

Pacific has won just once in the last six games and is coming off a 104-71 loss to San Francisco on Monday.

The loss dropped the Tigers to 3-9 in the WCC and 8-19 overall.

It has been a tough year for Pacific, but Thursday night is senior night and the Tigers will be looking to send those players off on a high note.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Portland at Pacific

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

