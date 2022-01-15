Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland at Pepperdine in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Portland goes on the road Saturday night to Pepperdine to take on the Waves in WCC men's college basketball action.

Portland hits the road for the second of three straight games away from home on Saturday looking to bounce back from an overtime loss to San Diego on Thursday night.

How to Watch Portland at Pepperdine in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Portland at Pepperdine game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pilots finally opened conference play against the Toreros and nearly got a big win but lost 68-63 in overtime. 

The loss dropped them to 9-7 and 0-1 in the WCC and Saturday night, they will look to get that first conference win against a Pepperdine team who has lost three straight.

The Waves have started off WCC play with losses to Gonzaga, San Diego and Saint Mary's. It has been a tough start to the conference season and one they are desperately trying to get out of.

The losing streak comes after they had won three of four and were playing their best basketball of the year.

Conference play has put a halt to that and Saturday night they will look to get out of this stretch and get a big home win against a Portland team also looking for its first WCC win.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Portland at Pepperdine in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
