Portland State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Portland State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (0-0) face the Portland State Vikings (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Oregon State vs. Portland State
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Gill Coliseum
Oregon State
-14
141 points
Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Portland State
- Last year, the Beavers averaged 70.5 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 66.5 the Vikings gave up.
- The Vikings scored an average of 68.7 points per game last year, only 1.1 more points than the 67.6 the Beavers allowed to opponents.
- The Beavers made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Vikings allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- The Vikings shot at a 39.9% clip from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points fewer than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Beavers averaged.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Abdul Alatishe led the Beavers at 8.6 rebounds per game last season, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 9.5 points.
- Jarod Lucas posted 12.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last year. Defensively, he averaged 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocks.
- Zach Reichle put up 7.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest last season, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Gianni Hunt averaged 4.9 points, 2.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds per contest last season.
Portland State Players to Watch
- James Scott scored 13.7 points, grabbed 5.0 boards and distributed 2.6 assists per game last season.
- Khalid Thomas hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Scott averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Jacob Eyman compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.
How To Watch
Portland State at Oregon State
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Live Stream: FUBOTV
