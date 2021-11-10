Portland State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Portland State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 29, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Cougars guard Quentin Grimes (24) shoots the ball against Oregon State Beavers guard Ethan Thompson (5) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 29, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Cougars guard Quentin Grimes (24) shoots the ball against Oregon State Beavers guard Ethan Thompson (5) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon State Beavers (0-0) face the Portland State Vikings (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Portland State

    Oregon State vs Portland State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Oregon State

    -14

    141 points

    Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Portland State

    • Last year, the Beavers averaged 70.5 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 66.5 the Vikings gave up.
    • The Vikings scored an average of 68.7 points per game last year, only 1.1 more points than the 67.6 the Beavers allowed to opponents.
    • The Beavers made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Vikings allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
    • The Vikings shot at a 39.9% clip from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points fewer than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Beavers averaged.

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • Abdul Alatishe led the Beavers at 8.6 rebounds per game last season, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 9.5 points.
    • Jarod Lucas posted 12.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last year. Defensively, he averaged 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocks.
    • Zach Reichle put up 7.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest last season, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Gianni Hunt averaged 4.9 points, 2.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds per contest last season.

    Portland State Players to Watch

    • James Scott scored 13.7 points, grabbed 5.0 boards and distributed 2.6 assists per game last season.
    • Khalid Thomas hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Scott averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Jacob Eyman compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Portland State at Oregon State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    UCLA Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Cal State Bakersfield vs. UCLA

    6 minutes ago
    Orgeon State
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Portland State at Oregon State

    36 minutes ago
    Arizona Wildcats
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Arizona at Arizona

    36 minutes ago
    Mar 29, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Cougars guard Quentin Grimes (24) shoots the ball against Oregon State Beavers guard Ethan Thompson (5) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Portland State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    36 minutes ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots the winning two point shot during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Arizona vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    36 minutes ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Akron Zips guard Loren Cristian Jackson (1) celebrates after a basket against the Buffalo Bulls during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Akron vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    58 minutes ago
    Nov 25, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Rocket Watts (2) dribbles the ball against Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Yeikson Montero (0) during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Eastern Michigan vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    59 minutes ago
    Stanford Cardinal
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Tarleton at Stanford

    1 hour ago
    Basketball Fans 4
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Longwood at Iowa

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy