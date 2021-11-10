Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Portland State Vikings at Oregon State Beavers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oregon State opens its season on Tuesday when it hosts Portland State.
    The Oregon State men's basketball was one of the biggest surprises last year. After the Beavers went just 10–10 in the Pac-12, they swept through the conference tournament and earned a berth into the NCAA tournament.

    How to Watch Portland State at Oregon State Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

    Live stream the Portland State at Oregon State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Beavers didn't stop there, as they beat Tennessee, Oklahoma State and Loyola Chicago to make it to the Elite Eight. Their magic ran out there, as they lost by six to Houston to miss a Final Four berth.

    Oregon State will look to repeat that success this season, starting with Tuesday's opener against Portland State.

    The Vikings went just 9–13 last year, but two years ago they were above .500 and played well against very good competition, including a five-point loss to Oregon State.

    Portland State has shown it can be a thorn in the side of its opponents and Tuesday it looks to spoil the season opener for Oregon State. 

    The Beavers enter as big favorites, but if they overlook the Vikings they could be in danger of being upset.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Portland State Vikings at Oregon State Beavers

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
