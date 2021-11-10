How to Watch Portland State at Oregon State

Oregon State opens its season on Tuesday when it hosts Portland State.

The Oregon State men's basketball was one of the biggest surprises last year. After the Beavers went just 10–10 in the Pac-12, they swept through the conference tournament and earned a berth into the NCAA tournament.

The Beavers didn't stop there, as they beat Tennessee, Oklahoma State and Loyola Chicago to make it to the Elite Eight. Their magic ran out there, as they lost by six to Houston to miss a Final Four berth.

Oregon State will look to repeat that success this season, starting with Tuesday's opener against Portland State.

The Vikings went just 9–13 last year, but two years ago they were above .500 and played well against very good competition, including a five-point loss to Oregon State.

Portland State has shown it can be a thorn in the side of its opponents and Tuesday it looks to spoil the season opener for Oregon State.

The Beavers enter as big favorites, but if they overlook the Vikings they could be in danger of being upset.

