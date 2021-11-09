Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    How to Watch Portland vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Ian Martinez (2) looks to shoot over Arizona State Sun Devils guard Remy Martin (1) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) play the Portland Pilots (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Portland

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Desert Financial Arena
    Arizona State vs Portland Betting Information

    Arizona State

    -23

    157 points

    Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Portland

    • Last year, the Sun Devils recorded 8.9 fewer points per game (74.3) than the Pilots allowed (83.2).
    • The Pilots put up an average of 69.5 points per game last year, 7.6 fewer points than the 77.1 the Sun Devils allowed to opponents.
    • Last season, the Sun Devils had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.0% lower than the 50.3% of shots the Pilots' opponents made.
    • The Pilots shot at a 41.1% rate from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points less than the 46.0% shooting opponents of the Sun Devils averaged.

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • Remy Martin paced the Sun Devils with 17.6 points per game and 3.4 assists last year, while also putting up 2.6 rebounds.
    • Alonzo Verge Jr. put up a team-leading 3.6 assists per contest last year. He also put up 13.4 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 39.1% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Kimani Lawrence paced his squad in rebounds per contest (4.6) last season, and also put up 7.4 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Jalen Graham averaged 7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game last year. At the other end, he put up 0.4 steals and 1.4 blocks.
    • Josh Christopher posted 10.7 points, 1.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest last season.

    Portland Players to Watch

    • Ahmed Ali scored 16.3 points and distributed 2.8 assists per game last season.
    • Eddie Davis pulled down 4.4 boards per game while also scoring 11.8 points a contest.
    • Ali knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Isiah Dasher averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Hayden Curtiss collected 1.2 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Portland at Arizona State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    7:00
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

