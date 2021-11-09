Publish date:
How to Watch Portland vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) play the Portland Pilots (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Arizona State vs. Portland
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Desert Financial Arena
Arizona State
-23
157 points
Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Portland
- Last year, the Sun Devils recorded 8.9 fewer points per game (74.3) than the Pilots allowed (83.2).
- The Pilots put up an average of 69.5 points per game last year, 7.6 fewer points than the 77.1 the Sun Devils allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Sun Devils had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.0% lower than the 50.3% of shots the Pilots' opponents made.
- The Pilots shot at a 41.1% rate from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points less than the 46.0% shooting opponents of the Sun Devils averaged.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Remy Martin paced the Sun Devils with 17.6 points per game and 3.4 assists last year, while also putting up 2.6 rebounds.
- Alonzo Verge Jr. put up a team-leading 3.6 assists per contest last year. He also put up 13.4 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 39.1% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kimani Lawrence paced his squad in rebounds per contest (4.6) last season, and also put up 7.4 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jalen Graham averaged 7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game last year. At the other end, he put up 0.4 steals and 1.4 blocks.
- Josh Christopher posted 10.7 points, 1.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest last season.
Portland Players to Watch
- Ahmed Ali scored 16.3 points and distributed 2.8 assists per game last season.
- Eddie Davis pulled down 4.4 boards per game while also scoring 11.8 points a contest.
- Ali knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
- Isiah Dasher averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Hayden Curtiss collected 1.2 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
9
2021
Portland at Arizona State
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks

Time
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
