Portland goes on the road to Arizona State to open up its men's college basketball season Tuesday night.

The Portland men's basketball team opens its season Tuesday against Arizona State as it looks to start it better than it finished last season. The Pilots started last year 6–2 but dropped their last 13 games of the year and went winless in the WCC.

How to Watch Portland at Arizona State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

Portland will not have an easy start against the Sun Devils of the Pac-12. While Arizona State is not picked to be the best team in the conference, it is still going to be tough to beat.

Arizona State is looking to get back to the team it was in the 2019-20 season, in which they went 20–11. Last season, they went just 11–14 and 7–10 in the Pac-12.

The Sun Devils will look for a quick start to the year as they try to build momentum before they face an improved Pac-12. Arizona State is picked to finish seventh in the conference and will be looking to prove people wrong as they, along with the rest of the conference, chase No. 2 UCLA for the top spot.

