How to Watch Portland vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 110-84. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The BYU Cougars (16-4, 4-1 WCC) will host the Portland Pilots (10-8, 1-2 WCC) after winning 11 straight home games. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch BYU vs. Portland

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Marriott Center

Marriott Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total BYU -20 143.5 points

Key Stats for BYU vs. Portland

The Cougars put up 73.8 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 71.3 the Pilots give up.

The Pilots' 73.7 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 65.1 the Cougars give up to opponents.

The Cougars make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Pilots have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

The Pilots' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).

BYU Players to Watch

Alex Barcello leads his team in points per game (17.1), and also puts up 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Fousseyni Traore is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (8.0), and also puts up 8.4 points and 0.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Te'Jon Lucas paces the Cougars at 4.5 assists per contest, while also posting 2.2 rebounds and 10.1 points.

Caleb Lohner posts 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Gideon George is putting up 7.1 points, 1.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

Portland Players to Watch