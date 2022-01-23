Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 110-84. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 13, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 110-84. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The BYU Cougars (16-4, 4-1 WCC) will host the Portland Pilots (10-8, 1-2 WCC) after winning 11 straight home games. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch BYU vs. Portland

BYU vs Portland Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

BYU

-20

143.5 points

Key Stats for BYU vs. Portland

  • The Cougars put up 73.8 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 71.3 the Pilots give up.
  • The Pilots' 73.7 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 65.1 the Cougars give up to opponents.
  • The Cougars make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Pilots have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
  • The Pilots' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).

BYU Players to Watch

  • Alex Barcello leads his team in points per game (17.1), and also puts up 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Fousseyni Traore is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (8.0), and also puts up 8.4 points and 0.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
  • Te'Jon Lucas paces the Cougars at 4.5 assists per contest, while also posting 2.2 rebounds and 10.1 points.
  • Caleb Lohner posts 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Gideon George is putting up 7.1 points, 1.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

Portland Players to Watch

  • Tyler Robertson is No. 1 on the Pilots in rebounding (6.1 per game) and assists (3.9), and produces 13.9 points. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Chris Austin is averaging team highs in points (14.7 per game) and assists (1.6). And he is delivering 5.3 rebounds, making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.
  • The Pilots receive 11.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Michael Meadows.
  • The Pilots receive 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Moses Wood.
  • The Pilots receive 6.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Chika Nduka.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Portland at BYU

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

cruz azul
Liga MX

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Cruz Azul

2 minutes ago
saint mary's
College Basketball

How to Watch Saint Mary's at Loyola Marymount

2 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
Atlas Mazatlan
Liga MX

How to Watch América vs. Atlas

17 minutes ago
Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Fresno State 65-55. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Boise State at San Diego State

32 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) celebrates with forward Jaylin Williams (10) after a play in the second half with South Carolina Gamecocks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 75-59. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

32 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (left) and forward Chad Baker (20) celebrate after a play during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Boise State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

32 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy