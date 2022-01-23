How to Watch Portland vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The BYU Cougars (16-4, 4-1 WCC) will host the Portland Pilots (10-8, 1-2 WCC) after winning 11 straight home games. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
How to Watch BYU vs. Portland
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Marriott Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
BYU
-20
143.5 points
Key Stats for BYU vs. Portland
- The Cougars put up 73.8 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 71.3 the Pilots give up.
- The Pilots' 73.7 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 65.1 the Cougars give up to opponents.
- The Cougars make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Pilots have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- The Pilots' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).
BYU Players to Watch
- Alex Barcello leads his team in points per game (17.1), and also puts up 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Fousseyni Traore is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (8.0), and also puts up 8.4 points and 0.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
- Te'Jon Lucas paces the Cougars at 4.5 assists per contest, while also posting 2.2 rebounds and 10.1 points.
- Caleb Lohner posts 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Gideon George is putting up 7.1 points, 1.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.
Portland Players to Watch
- Tyler Robertson is No. 1 on the Pilots in rebounding (6.1 per game) and assists (3.9), and produces 13.9 points. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Chris Austin is averaging team highs in points (14.7 per game) and assists (1.6). And he is delivering 5.3 rebounds, making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.
- The Pilots receive 11.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Michael Meadows.
- The Pilots receive 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Moses Wood.
- The Pilots receive 6.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Chika Nduka.
How To Watch
January
22
2022
Portland at BYU
TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)