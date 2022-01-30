Portland vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Portland vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-2, 5-0 WCC) aim to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Portland Pilots (11-9, 2-3 WCC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Portland
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Portland
- The Bulldogs record 19.2 more points per game (90.1) than the Pilots allow (70.9).
- The Pilots put up an average of 72.8 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 65.6 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 53.8% from the field this season, 11.9 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Pilots allow to opponents.
- The Pilots are shooting 43.2% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 37.9% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Chet Holmgren paces the Bulldogs at 8.6 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 14.1 points.
- Drew Timme is tops on the Bulldogs with 18.2 points per contest and 2.4 assists, while also putting up 5.7 rebounds.
- Andrew Nembhard paces the Bulldogs at 5.3 assists per contest, while also posting 2.9 rebounds and 9.5 points.
- Julian Strawther averages 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Anton Watson averages 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Portland Players to Watch
- Tyler Robertson paces the Pilots in rebounding (6.2 per game) and assists (3.9), and averages 13.9 points. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Chris Austin is the Pilots' top scorer (14.5 points per game) and assist man (1.6), and averages 5.3 rebounds.
- The Pilots receive 14.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Moses Wood.
- Michael Meadows is putting up 10.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, making 39.2% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.
- The Pilots receive 7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Chika Nduka.
How To Watch
January
29
2022
Portland at Gonzaga
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)