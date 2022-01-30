Portland vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Portland vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions forward Keli Leaupepe (34) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-2, 5-0 WCC) aim to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Portland Pilots (11-9, 2-3 WCC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Portland

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

McCarthey Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Portland

The Bulldogs record 19.2 more points per game (90.1) than the Pilots allow (70.9).

The Pilots put up an average of 72.8 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 65.6 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

The Bulldogs are shooting 53.8% from the field this season, 11.9 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Pilots allow to opponents.

The Pilots are shooting 43.2% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 37.9% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Chet Holmgren paces the Bulldogs at 8.6 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 14.1 points.

Drew Timme is tops on the Bulldogs with 18.2 points per contest and 2.4 assists, while also putting up 5.7 rebounds.

Andrew Nembhard paces the Bulldogs at 5.3 assists per contest, while also posting 2.9 rebounds and 9.5 points.

Julian Strawther averages 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Anton Watson averages 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Portland Players to Watch