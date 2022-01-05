Portland vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Portland vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots player Tyler Robertson (2) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots player Tyler Robertson (2) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    WCC foes square off when the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-5, 0-0 WCC) host the Portland Pilots (9-6, 0-0 WCC) at Gersten Pavilion, starting at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

    How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Portland

    Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Portland

    • The Lions average only 3.3 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Pilots allow (72.1).
    • The Pilots score an average of 74.9 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 69.4 the Lions give up to opponents.
    • The Lions make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Pilots have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
    • The Pilots are shooting 44.5% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 43.9% the Lions' opponents have shot this season.

    Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

    • Eli Scott paces his squad in points (15.6), rebounds (6.7) and assists (3.8) per contest, shooting 50.0% from the floor. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Joe Quintana averages 15.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Keli Leaupepe is posting 9.3 points, 0.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.
    • Cameron Shelton posts 8.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the floor.
    • Dameone Douglas posts 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

    Portland Players to Watch

    • Tyler Robertson is No. 1 on the Pilots in scoring (15.6 points per game) and rebounding (6.0), and averages 3.8 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Michael Meadows paces the Pilots in assists (3.9 per game), and puts up 10.9 points and 3.8 rebounds. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • The Pilots get 13.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Moses Wood.
    • Chris Austin is posting 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.
    • The Pilots receive 5.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Chika Nduka.

    How To Watch

    January
    6
    2022

    Portland at Loyola Marymount

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots player Tyler Robertson (2) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
