Portland vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

How to Watch Portland vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
WCC foes square off when the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-5, 0-0 WCC) host the Portland Pilots (9-6, 0-0 WCC) at Gersten Pavilion, starting at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 6, 2022.
How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Portland
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Gersten Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Portland
- The Lions average only 3.3 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Pilots allow (72.1).
- The Pilots score an average of 74.9 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 69.4 the Lions give up to opponents.
- The Lions make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Pilots have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- The Pilots are shooting 44.5% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 43.9% the Lions' opponents have shot this season.
Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch
- Eli Scott paces his squad in points (15.6), rebounds (6.7) and assists (3.8) per contest, shooting 50.0% from the floor. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Joe Quintana averages 15.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Keli Leaupepe is posting 9.3 points, 0.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.
- Cameron Shelton posts 8.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the floor.
- Dameone Douglas posts 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
Portland Players to Watch
- Tyler Robertson is No. 1 on the Pilots in scoring (15.6 points per game) and rebounding (6.0), and averages 3.8 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Michael Meadows paces the Pilots in assists (3.9 per game), and puts up 10.9 points and 3.8 rebounds. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Pilots get 13.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Moses Wood.
- Chris Austin is posting 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.
- The Pilots receive 5.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Chika Nduka.
