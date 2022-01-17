How to Watch Portland at Loyola Marymount

Portland goes for its second straight win on Monday night when it travels to Loyola Marymount to take on the Lions.

Portland beat Pepperdine on Saturday for its first West Coast Conference win of the season. It was a good bounce back win for the Pilots after they lost to San Diego on Thursday night in overtime.

How to Watch Portland vs. Loyola Marymount in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

The Pilots are now 1-1 in the WCC and 10-7 overall. The win was just their second in the last six games, as they have hit a tough stretch in their schedule.

Monday night they will look to win their second straight game as they travel to a Loyola Marymount team that has lost two straight.

The Lions return back home after back-to-back road games at San Francisco and San Diego. Both resulted in a loss, as they are now 0-2 in the WCC and suddenly desperate to pick up their first conference win.

The consecutive losses also dropped them back to .500 for just the second time this year. It has been an up and down year for the Lions and it doesn't look like it will get any easier as their schedule is tough over the next couple of weeks.

Monday they hope they can get a win before they run into the top teams in the conference soon.

