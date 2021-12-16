In-state opponents Portland and Oregon meet Wednesday night in Eugene, facing each other in men's basketball for just the second time since the 2009-2010 season.

How to Watch Portland vs. Oregon in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon

Portland has won four of its last five games, including a narrow 78-77 victory over Cal Poly on Monday. The Pilots come into this game 8-3 on the season.

Sophomore small forward Tyler Robertson leads the Pilots averaging 16.7 points per game so far this season. He's scored at least 16 points in every game but two.

On the other side, Oregon is 5-5 so far this year. The Ducks lost their last two games in narrow fashion, both against Pac-12 opponents. A 69-67 overtime defeat at the hands of Arizona State was followed by a 72-69 loss to Stanford on Sunday. They'll use home-court advantage to try to turn things around, as the Ducks are 4-1 in Eugene this year.

These two teams used to meet on a regular basis, but the series was put on hold after the 2009-2010 season. They played for the first time in over a decade last year, a game Oregon won 80-41.

Tip-off Wednesday night is at 9 p.m. ET.

