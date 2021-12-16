Skip to main content
    How to Watch Portland vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 5, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard DJ Horne (0) drives to the basket past Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon Ducks (5-5) take the court against the Portland Pilots (8-3) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Portland

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Oregon vs Portland Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Oregon

    -17

    140.5 points

    Key Stats for Oregon vs. Portland

    • The 68.4 points per game the Ducks record are the same as the Pilots give up.
    • The Pilots score an average of 77.3 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 65.2 the Ducks give up.
    • The Ducks make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Pilots have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
    • The Pilots' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Ducks have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Eric Williams Jr. is averaging 9.5 points, 1.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.
    • Jacob Young posts 9.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Quincy Guerrier paces the Ducks at 5.1 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.7 assists and 7.4 points.
    • De'Vion Harmon is averaging 8.6 points, 2.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.

    Portland Players to Watch

    • Tyler Robertson leads the Pilots in scoring (16.7 points per game), rebounding (6.8) and assists (4.7), making 39.5% from the floor and 31.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 triples per contest. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • The Pilots get 14.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Moses Wood.
    • Michael Meadows gives the Pilots 10.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • The Pilots get 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Chris Austin.
    • Chika Nduka is averaging 6.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 58.3% of his shots from the floor.

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    Portland at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
