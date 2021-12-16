Publish date:
How to Watch Portland vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon Ducks (5-5) take the court against the Portland Pilots (8-3) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oregon vs. Portland
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oregon
-17
140.5 points
Key Stats for Oregon vs. Portland
- The 68.4 points per game the Ducks record are the same as the Pilots give up.
- The Pilots score an average of 77.3 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 65.2 the Ducks give up.
- The Ducks make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Pilots have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- The Pilots' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Ducks have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
Oregon Players to Watch
- Eric Williams Jr. is averaging 9.5 points, 1.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.
- Jacob Young posts 9.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Quincy Guerrier paces the Ducks at 5.1 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.7 assists and 7.4 points.
- De'Vion Harmon is averaging 8.6 points, 2.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.
Portland Players to Watch
- Tyler Robertson leads the Pilots in scoring (16.7 points per game), rebounding (6.8) and assists (4.7), making 39.5% from the floor and 31.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 triples per contest. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Pilots get 14.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Moses Wood.
- Michael Meadows gives the Pilots 10.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Pilots get 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Chris Austin.
- Chika Nduka is averaging 6.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 58.3% of his shots from the floor.
