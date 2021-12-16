Dec 5, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard DJ Horne (0) drives to the basket past Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks (5-5) take the court against the Portland Pilots (8-3) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Portland

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Favorite Spread Total Oregon -17 140.5 points

Key Stats for Oregon vs. Portland

The 68.4 points per game the Ducks record are the same as the Pilots give up.

The Pilots score an average of 77.3 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 65.2 the Ducks give up.

The Ducks make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Pilots have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

The Pilots' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Ducks have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

Oregon Players to Watch

Eric Williams Jr. is averaging 9.5 points, 1.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Jacob Young posts 9.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Quincy Guerrier paces the Ducks at 5.1 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.7 assists and 7.4 points.

De'Vion Harmon is averaging 8.6 points, 2.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Portland Players to Watch