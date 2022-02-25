Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 29, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 104-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 29, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 104-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Pilots (16-12, 6-6 WCC) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Pacific (CA) Tigers (8-19, 3-9 WCC) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Alex G. Spanos Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. Portland

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: Stadium
  • Arena: Alex G. Spanos Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pacific (CA) vs Portland Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Pacific (CA)

-1.5

140 points

Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. Portland

  • The 65.3 points per game the Tigers put up are 5.7 fewer points than the Pilots give up (71.0).
  • The Pilots' 73.6 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 71.5 the Tigers give up to opponents.
  • The Tigers make 41.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Pilots have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Pacific (CA) Players to Watch

  • Alphonso Anderson puts up a team-leading 6.7 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 11.2 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 38.8% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Jeremiah Bailey averages 11.3 points and 1.2 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 5.8 rebounds, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Pierre Crockrell II paces his team in assists per contest (4.2), and also posts 6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Nicquel Blake is putting up 8.8 points, 1.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.
  • Luke Avdalovic is putting up 9.9 points, 0.6 assists and 1.9 rebounds per contest.

Portland Players to Watch

  • Tyler Robertson paces the Pilots in scoring (15.1 points per game), rebounding (6.2) and assists (4.4), shooting 41.4% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range with 1.8 triples per contest. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Moses Wood gives the Pilots 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • The Pilots receive 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Chris Austin.
  • Michael Meadows gets the Pilots 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • The Pilots receive 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Chika Nduka.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Portland at Pacific

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17737777
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Kraken

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Feb 17, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates his third period goal against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck over the blue line during the first period of a game against the Seattle Kraken at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_17733676
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Trail Blazers

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_17701264
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Kings

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) defends Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots over Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy