The Portland Pilots (16-12, 6-6 WCC) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Pacific (CA) Tigers (8-19, 3-9 WCC) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Alex G. Spanos Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. Portland

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: Stadium

Arena: Alex G. Spanos Center

Favorite Spread Total Pacific (CA) -1.5 140 points

Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. Portland

The 65.3 points per game the Tigers put up are 5.7 fewer points than the Pilots give up (71.0).

The Pilots' 73.6 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 71.5 the Tigers give up to opponents.

The Tigers make 41.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Pilots have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Pacific (CA) Players to Watch

Alphonso Anderson puts up a team-leading 6.7 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 11.2 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 38.8% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Jeremiah Bailey averages 11.3 points and 1.2 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 5.8 rebounds, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pierre Crockrell II paces his team in assists per contest (4.2), and also posts 6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Nicquel Blake is putting up 8.8 points, 1.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Luke Avdalovic is putting up 9.9 points, 0.6 assists and 1.9 rebounds per contest.

Portland Players to Watch