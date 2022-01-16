How to Watch Portland vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots forward Moses Wood (1) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Pepperdine Waves (6-12, 0-3 WCC) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Portland Pilots (9-7, 0-1 WCC) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Firestone Fieldhouse.

How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Portland

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Firestone Fieldhouse

Firestone Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Pepperdine -6 151.5 points

Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. Portland

The Waves put up 69.5 points per game, only 2.4 fewer points than the 71.9 the Pilots give up.

The Pilots' 74.1 points per game are only 1.2 fewer points than the 75.3 the Waves allow to opponents.

The Waves are shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 41.7% the Pilots allow to opponents.

Pepperdine Players to Watch

Houston Mallette posts 11.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jade' Smith averages 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the field.

Mike Mitchell Jr. leads his squad in assists per contest (4.7), and also posts 8.1 points and 3.2 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jan Zidek paces his squad in points per contest (12.7), and also puts up 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Keith Fisher III is tops on the Waves at 6.1 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.2 assists and 8.1 points.

Portland Players to Watch