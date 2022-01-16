How to Watch Portland vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pepperdine Waves (6-12, 0-3 WCC) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Portland Pilots (9-7, 0-1 WCC) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Firestone Fieldhouse.
How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Portland
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Firestone Fieldhouse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pepperdine
-6
151.5 points
Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. Portland
- The Waves put up 69.5 points per game, only 2.4 fewer points than the 71.9 the Pilots give up.
- The Pilots' 74.1 points per game are only 1.2 fewer points than the 75.3 the Waves allow to opponents.
- The Waves are shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 41.7% the Pilots allow to opponents.
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Houston Mallette posts 11.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jade' Smith averages 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the field.
- Mike Mitchell Jr. leads his squad in assists per contest (4.7), and also posts 8.1 points and 3.2 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Jan Zidek paces his squad in points per contest (12.7), and also puts up 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Keith Fisher III is tops on the Waves at 6.1 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.2 assists and 8.1 points.
Portland Players to Watch
- Tyler Robertson is the Pilots' top scorer (14.6 points per game) and rebounder (6.0), and posts 3.7 assists.
- Moses Wood is the Pilots' top rebounder (6.0 per game), and he puts up 13.9 points and 1.4 assists.
- Michael Meadows is the Pilots' top assist man (3.8 per game), and he puts up 11.3 points and 3.9 rebounds.
- Chris Austin gives the Pilots 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Chika Nduka gets the Pilots 5.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
