How to Watch Portland vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots forward Moses Wood (1) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Pepperdine Waves (6-12, 0-3 WCC) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Portland Pilots (9-7, 0-1 WCC) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Firestone Fieldhouse.

How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Portland

Pepperdine vs Portland Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Pepperdine

-6

151.5 points

Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. Portland

  • The Waves put up 69.5 points per game, only 2.4 fewer points than the 71.9 the Pilots give up.
  • The Pilots' 74.1 points per game are only 1.2 fewer points than the 75.3 the Waves allow to opponents.
  • The Waves are shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 41.7% the Pilots allow to opponents.

Pepperdine Players to Watch

  • Houston Mallette posts 11.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Jade' Smith averages 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the field.
  • Mike Mitchell Jr. leads his squad in assists per contest (4.7), and also posts 8.1 points and 3.2 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Jan Zidek paces his squad in points per contest (12.7), and also puts up 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Keith Fisher III is tops on the Waves at 6.1 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.2 assists and 8.1 points.

Portland Players to Watch

  • Tyler Robertson is the Pilots' top scorer (14.6 points per game) and rebounder (6.0), and posts 3.7 assists.
  • Moses Wood is the Pilots' top rebounder (6.0 per game), and he puts up 13.9 points and 1.4 assists.
  • Michael Meadows is the Pilots' top assist man (3.8 per game), and he puts up 11.3 points and 3.9 rebounds.
  • Chris Austin gives the Pilots 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Chika Nduka gets the Pilots 5.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Portland at Pepperdine

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
