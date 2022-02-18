Portland vs. San Diego: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland vs. San Diego: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 29, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 104-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 29, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 104-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Pilots (14-12, 4-6 WCC) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the San Diego Toreros (14-12, 7-6 WCC) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Chiles Center.

How to Watch Portland vs. San Diego

Key Stats for Portland vs. San Diego

  • The 72.7 points per game the Pilots score are 6.7 more points than the Toreros give up (66.0).
  • The Toreros' 67.1 points per game are just 4.2 fewer points than the 71.3 the Pilots allow.
  • The Pilots are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Toreros allow to opponents.
  • The Toreros' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Pilots have given up to their opponents (41.4%).

Portland Players to Watch

  • The Pilots leader in points, rebounds and assists is Tyler Robertson, who puts up 14.8 points, 6.4 boards and 4.0 assists per game.
  • Robertson leads the Pilots in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Portland steals leader is Robertson, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kristian Sjolund, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

San Diego Players to Watch

  • Marcellus Earlington is the top scorer for the Toreros with 13.8 points per game. He also tacks on 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game to his scoring output.
  • The San Diego leaders in rebounding and assists are Terrell Brown with 6.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.4 points and 0.5 assists per game) and Wayne McKinney III with 1.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game).
  • Earlington is reliable from three-point range and leads the Toreros with 1.4 made threes per game.
  • San Diego's leader in steals is McKinney with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brown with 2.6 per game.

Portland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/3/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

L 75-54

Home

2/5/2022

San Francisco

L 74-71

Home

2/8/2022

San Francisco

W 69-68

Away

2/12/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

W 86-76

Home

2/15/2022

Northwest Christian

W 84-39

Home

2/17/2022

San Diego

-

Home

2/19/2022

Pepperdine

-

Home

2/24/2022

Pacific (CA)

-

Away

2/26/2022

Santa Clara

-

Away

San Diego Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/29/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

W 69-65

Away

2/3/2022

Gonzaga

L 92-62

Home

2/5/2022

Santa Clara

L 79-66

Home

2/10/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

L 86-57

Away

2/12/2022

Pacific (CA)

W 60-54

Home

2/17/2022

Portland

-

Away

2/24/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

-

Home

2/26/2022

San Francisco

-

Home

How To Watch

February
17
2022

San Diego at Portland

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17687489
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Texas Legends at Santa Cruz Warriors

5 minutes ago
USATSI_14165955 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch San Francisco at Saint Mary's

5 minutes ago
portland
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego at Portland

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17691161
College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton vs. DePaul

5 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) drives for the basket around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

DePaul vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) drives for the basket around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Creighton vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 104-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Portland vs. San Diego: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 104-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy