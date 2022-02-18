Portland vs. San Diego: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

How to Watch Portland vs. San Diego: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 29, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 104-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Pilots (14-12, 4-6 WCC) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the San Diego Toreros (14-12, 7-6 WCC) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Chiles Center.

How to Watch Portland vs. San Diego

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Chiles Center

Arena: Chiles Center

Key Stats for Portland vs. San Diego

The 72.7 points per game the Pilots score are 6.7 more points than the Toreros give up (66.0).

The Toreros' 67.1 points per game are just 4.2 fewer points than the 71.3 the Pilots allow.

The Pilots are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Toreros allow to opponents.

The Toreros' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Pilots have given up to their opponents (41.4%).

Portland Players to Watch

The Pilots leader in points, rebounds and assists is Tyler Robertson, who puts up 14.8 points, 6.4 boards and 4.0 assists per game.

Robertson leads the Pilots in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Portland steals leader is Robertson, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kristian Sjolund, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

San Diego Players to Watch

Marcellus Earlington is the top scorer for the Toreros with 13.8 points per game. He also tacks on 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game to his scoring output.

The San Diego leaders in rebounding and assists are Terrell Brown with 6.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.4 points and 0.5 assists per game) and Wayne McKinney III with 1.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game).

Earlington is reliable from three-point range and leads the Toreros with 1.4 made threes per game.

San Diego's leader in steals is McKinney with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brown with 2.6 per game.

Portland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/3/2022 Saint Mary's (CA) L 75-54 Home 2/5/2022 San Francisco L 74-71 Home 2/8/2022 San Francisco W 69-68 Away 2/12/2022 Loyola Marymount (CA) W 86-76 Home 2/15/2022 Northwest Christian W 84-39 Home 2/17/2022 San Diego - Home 2/19/2022 Pepperdine - Home 2/24/2022 Pacific (CA) - Away 2/26/2022 Santa Clara - Away

San Diego Schedule