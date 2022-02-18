Portland vs. San Diego: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

How to Watch Portland vs. San Diego: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Pilots (14-12, 4-6 WCC) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the San Diego Toreros (14-12, 7-6 WCC) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Chiles Center.
How to Watch Portland vs. San Diego
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Chiles Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Portland vs. San Diego
- The 72.7 points per game the Pilots score are 6.7 more points than the Toreros give up (66.0).
- The Toreros' 67.1 points per game are just 4.2 fewer points than the 71.3 the Pilots allow.
- The Pilots are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Toreros allow to opponents.
- The Toreros' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Pilots have given up to their opponents (41.4%).
Portland Players to Watch
- The Pilots leader in points, rebounds and assists is Tyler Robertson, who puts up 14.8 points, 6.4 boards and 4.0 assists per game.
- Robertson leads the Pilots in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Portland steals leader is Robertson, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kristian Sjolund, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
San Diego Players to Watch
- Marcellus Earlington is the top scorer for the Toreros with 13.8 points per game. He also tacks on 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game to his scoring output.
- The San Diego leaders in rebounding and assists are Terrell Brown with 6.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.4 points and 0.5 assists per game) and Wayne McKinney III with 1.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game).
- Earlington is reliable from three-point range and leads the Toreros with 1.4 made threes per game.
- San Diego's leader in steals is McKinney with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brown with 2.6 per game.
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/3/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 75-54
Home
2/5/2022
San Francisco
L 74-71
Home
2/8/2022
San Francisco
W 69-68
Away
2/12/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
W 86-76
Home
2/15/2022
Northwest Christian
W 84-39
Home
2/17/2022
San Diego
-
Home
2/19/2022
Pepperdine
-
Home
2/24/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Away
2/26/2022
Santa Clara
-
Away
San Diego Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/29/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
W 69-65
Away
2/3/2022
Gonzaga
L 92-62
Home
2/5/2022
Santa Clara
L 79-66
Home
2/10/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 86-57
Away
2/12/2022
Pacific (CA)
W 60-54
Home
2/17/2022
Portland
-
Away
2/24/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Home
2/26/2022
San Francisco
-
Home
How To Watch
February
17
2022
San Diego at Portland
TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)