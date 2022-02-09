Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland at San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Francisco hosts conference rival Portland on Tuesday night looking to win its fourth straight game.

San Francisco and Portland hook up for the second straight game on Tuesday night as the two teams battled in Portland on Saturday. The Dons came away with a victory in round one 74-71.

How to Watch Portland at San Francisco Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the Portland at San Francisco game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Francisco trailed by five at halftime and although they kept it close in the second half, they didn't take the lead until the last minute. The narrow win was the third straight for the Dons as they improved to 6-3 in the WCC.

They are now 19-5 overall and have been impressive this year, but are going to have to pull off some upsets if they want to get in the conversation for an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament.

The Dons will get that chance soon, but first, they must take care of Portland and pick up a season sweep of the Pilots.

With the loss to San Francisco, Portland has now lost its last three games and five of its last six.

The Pilots are now just 2-6 in the WCC and have dropped under .500 at 11-12 overall. 

They almost pulled off the big upset of San Francisco and Tuesday night they will look to finish off the job and pick up its biggest win of the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
8
2022

Portland at San Francisco

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a loose ball caused by Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Kings

51 seconds ago
Nov 10, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) drives to the basket as Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) defends during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Magic vs. Trail Blazers

51 seconds ago
Jan 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots a free throw in the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Pacific at USC

51 seconds ago
SAN FRANCISCO DONS
College Basketball

How to Watch Portland at San Francisco

51 seconds ago
Chloe Kim
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Snowboarding: Women's Halfpipe Qualifying in Canada

45 minutes ago
edmonton oilers
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Oilers

1 hour ago
Jan 25, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) goes to the basket on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Knicks vs. Nuggets

1 hour ago
Wright State Purdue Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Illinois at Purdue in Men's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Jan 4, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) drives toward the basket during the first half against the Seton Hall Pirates at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Butler at Creighton

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy