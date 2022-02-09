San Francisco and Portland hook up for the second straight game on Tuesday night as the two teams battled in Portland on Saturday. The Dons came away with a victory in round one 74-71.

How to Watch Portland at San Francisco Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

San Francisco trailed by five at halftime and although they kept it close in the second half, they didn't take the lead until the last minute. The narrow win was the third straight for the Dons as they improved to 6-3 in the WCC.

They are now 19-5 overall and have been impressive this year, but are going to have to pull off some upsets if they want to get in the conversation for an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament.

The Dons will get that chance soon, but first, they must take care of Portland and pick up a season sweep of the Pilots.

With the loss to San Francisco, Portland has now lost its last three games and five of its last six.

The Pilots are now just 2-6 in the WCC and have dropped under .500 at 11-12 overall.

They almost pulled off the big upset of San Francisco and Tuesday night they will look to finish off the job and pick up its biggest win of the year.

