The San Jose State Spartans (5-4) will attempt to stop a four-game road slide when they visit the Portland Pilots (8-4) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Chiles Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Portland vs. San Jose State

9:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Chiles Center

Key Stats for Portland vs. San Jose State

The 76.8 points per game the Pilots average are 7.6 more points than the Spartans allow (69.2).

The Spartans put up just 4.8 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Pilots give up to opponents (72.6).

The Pilots make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

The Spartans' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Pilots have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

Portland Players to Watch

The Pilots leader in points, rebounds and assists is Tyler Robertson, who averages 16.0 points, 6.4 boards and 4.2 assists per game.

Robertson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pilots, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

The Portland steals leader is Michael Meadows, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Matheus Silveira, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

San Jose State Players to Watch

The Spartans' Omari Moore racks up enough points (15.5 per game) and assists (4.8 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Ibrahima Diallo is at the top of the San Jose State rebounding leaderboard with 7.3 rebounds per game. He also racks up 6.9 points and tacks on 0.1 assists per game.

Tibet Gorener is reliable from deep and leads the Spartans with 2.0 made threes per game.

San Jose State's leader in steals is Moore with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Diallo with 1.6 per game.

Portland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/27/2021 Southeast Missouri State W 74-68 Home 11/28/2021 Incarnate Word W 77-68 Away 12/3/2021 VMI L 90-82 Home 12/13/2021 Cal Poly W 78-77 Home 12/15/2021 Oregon L 96-71 Away 12/17/2021 San Jose State - Home 12/19/2021 Montana State - Away 12/22/2021 UC Davis - Away 1/1/2022 BYU - Home 1/6/2022 Loyola Marymount (CA) - Away 1/8/2022 Santa Clara - Home

San Jose State Schedule