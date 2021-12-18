Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Portland vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots player Tyler Robertson (2) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots player Tyler Robertson (2) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Jose State Spartans (5-4) will attempt to stop a four-game road slide when they visit the Portland Pilots (8-4) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Chiles Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Portland vs. San Jose State

    Key Stats for Portland vs. San Jose State

    • The 76.8 points per game the Pilots average are 7.6 more points than the Spartans allow (69.2).
    • The Spartans put up just 4.8 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Pilots give up to opponents (72.6).
    • The Pilots make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
    • The Spartans' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Pilots have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

    Portland Players to Watch

    • The Pilots leader in points, rebounds and assists is Tyler Robertson, who averages 16.0 points, 6.4 boards and 4.2 assists per game.
    • Robertson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pilots, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
    • The Portland steals leader is Michael Meadows, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Matheus Silveira, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

    San Jose State Players to Watch

    • The Spartans' Omari Moore racks up enough points (15.5 per game) and assists (4.8 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Ibrahima Diallo is at the top of the San Jose State rebounding leaderboard with 7.3 rebounds per game. He also racks up 6.9 points and tacks on 0.1 assists per game.
    • Tibet Gorener is reliable from deep and leads the Spartans with 2.0 made threes per game.
    • San Jose State's leader in steals is Moore with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Diallo with 1.6 per game.

    Portland Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Southeast Missouri State

    W 74-68

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Incarnate Word

    W 77-68

    Away

    12/3/2021

    VMI

    L 90-82

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Cal Poly

    W 78-77

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Oregon

    L 96-71

    Away

    12/17/2021

    San Jose State

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Montana State

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    UC Davis

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    BYU

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Santa Clara

    -

    Home

    San Jose State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Northern Colorado

    W 75-74

    Home

    11/30/2021

    South Dakota

    W 61-52

    Home

    12/3/2021

    North Dakota

    W 76-51

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Pepperdine

    L 82-69

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Pacific (CA)

    W 78-66

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Portland

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Santa Clara

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Utah State

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    UNLV

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Fresno State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    San Jose State at Portland

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (2nd from right) celebrates scoring a goal during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Winnipeg Jets vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    46 seconds ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele (55) and forward Blake Wheeler (26) and forward Kyle Connor (81) celebrate Scheifle s goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Washington Capitals vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    46 seconds ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; LA Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. (4) dunks the ball over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    46 seconds ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) battle for the ball in the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    46 seconds ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    46 seconds ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    46 seconds ago
    santa clara
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida A&M at Santa Clara

    46 seconds ago
    Dec 7, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) drives around Charlotte 49ers center Aly Khalifa (15) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 86-66. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wake Forest at Charlotte

    46 seconds ago
    Nov 5, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA;Florida A&amp;M Rattlers guard Rod Melton Jr. (4), guard MJ Randolph (3), forward Bryce Moragne (23), center Evins Desir (22) and guard Brendon Myles (20) react in the second half against the Southern California Trojans at Galen Center.USC defeated Florida A&amp;M 77-48. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Santa Clara vs. Florida A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    46 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy