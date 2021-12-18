How to Watch Portland vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Jose State Spartans (5-4) will attempt to stop a four-game road slide when they visit the Portland Pilots (8-4) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Chiles Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Portland vs. San Jose State
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Chiles Center
Key Stats for Portland vs. San Jose State
- The 76.8 points per game the Pilots average are 7.6 more points than the Spartans allow (69.2).
- The Spartans put up just 4.8 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Pilots give up to opponents (72.6).
- The Pilots make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- The Spartans' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Pilots have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
Portland Players to Watch
- The Pilots leader in points, rebounds and assists is Tyler Robertson, who averages 16.0 points, 6.4 boards and 4.2 assists per game.
- Robertson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pilots, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- The Portland steals leader is Michael Meadows, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Matheus Silveira, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
San Jose State Players to Watch
- The Spartans' Omari Moore racks up enough points (15.5 per game) and assists (4.8 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Ibrahima Diallo is at the top of the San Jose State rebounding leaderboard with 7.3 rebounds per game. He also racks up 6.9 points and tacks on 0.1 assists per game.
- Tibet Gorener is reliable from deep and leads the Spartans with 2.0 made threes per game.
- San Jose State's leader in steals is Moore with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Diallo with 1.6 per game.
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Southeast Missouri State
W 74-68
Home
11/28/2021
Incarnate Word
W 77-68
Away
12/3/2021
VMI
L 90-82
Home
12/13/2021
Cal Poly
W 78-77
Home
12/15/2021
Oregon
L 96-71
Away
12/17/2021
San Jose State
-
Home
12/19/2021
Montana State
-
Away
12/22/2021
UC Davis
-
Away
1/1/2022
BYU
-
Home
1/6/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Away
1/8/2022
Santa Clara
-
Home
San Jose State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Northern Colorado
W 75-74
Home
11/30/2021
South Dakota
W 61-52
Home
12/3/2021
North Dakota
W 76-51
Home
12/6/2021
Pepperdine
L 82-69
Away
12/11/2021
Pacific (CA)
W 78-66
Home
12/17/2021
Portland
-
Away
12/21/2021
Santa Clara
-
Home
12/29/2021
Nevada
-
Home
1/1/2022
Utah State
-
Away
1/5/2022
UNLV
-
Home
1/11/2022
Fresno State
-
Away