Dec 12, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Jackson State Tigers center Jayveous McKinnis (11) dribbles around Iowa State Cyclones forward George Conditt IV (4) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

SWAC opponents square off when the Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-16, 8-6 SWAC) host the Jackson State Tigers (8-18, 6-9 SWAC) at William J. Nicks Building, starting at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, February 28, 2022.

How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State

Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday, February 28, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: William J. Nicks Building

William J. Nicks Building

Key Stats for Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State

The Panthers put up only 1.7 more points per game (67.4) than the Tigers allow (65.7).

The Tigers score an average of 59.9 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 74.4 the Panthers allow to opponents.

This season, the Panthers have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.

The Tigers have shot at a 39.7% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points fewer than the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

Jawaun Daniels leads the Panthers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Jeremiah Gambrell leads Prairie View A&M in assists, averaging 2.8 per game while also scoring 11.2 points per contest.

Gambrell leads the Panthers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Dewayne Cox is Prairie View A&M's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Markedric Bell leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Jackson State Players to Watch

Jayveous McKinnis has the top spot on the Tigers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 11.7 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

Jackson State's assist leader is Jonas James with 3.0 per game. He also records 7.6 points per game and adds 2.2 rebounds per game.

Ken Evans makes 1.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.

Jackson State's leader in steals and blocks is McKinnis with 1.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game.

Prairie View A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 Southern W 84-77 Home 2/14/2022 Grambling W 71-70 Home 2/19/2022 UAPB W 92-84 Away 2/21/2022 Mississippi Valley State W 69-64 Away 2/26/2022 Alcorn State L 72-69 Home 2/28/2022 Jackson State - Home 3/5/2022 Texas Southern - Away

Jackson State Schedule