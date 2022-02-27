How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
SWAC opponents square off when the Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-16, 8-6 SWAC) host the Jackson State Tigers (8-18, 6-9 SWAC) at William J. Nicks Building, starting at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, February 28, 2022.
How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State
- Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: William J. Nicks Building
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State
- The Panthers put up only 1.7 more points per game (67.4) than the Tigers allow (65.7).
- The Tigers score an average of 59.9 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 74.4 the Panthers allow to opponents.
- This season, the Panthers have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.
- The Tigers have shot at a 39.7% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points fewer than the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.
Prairie View A&M Players to Watch
- Jawaun Daniels leads the Panthers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
- Jeremiah Gambrell leads Prairie View A&M in assists, averaging 2.8 per game while also scoring 11.2 points per contest.
- Gambrell leads the Panthers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Dewayne Cox is Prairie View A&M's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Markedric Bell leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
Jackson State Players to Watch
- Jayveous McKinnis has the top spot on the Tigers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 11.7 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
- Jackson State's assist leader is Jonas James with 3.0 per game. He also records 7.6 points per game and adds 2.2 rebounds per game.
- Ken Evans makes 1.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.
- Jackson State's leader in steals and blocks is McKinnis with 1.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game.
Prairie View A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Southern
W 84-77
Home
2/14/2022
Grambling
W 71-70
Home
2/19/2022
UAPB
W 92-84
Away
2/21/2022
Mississippi Valley State
W 69-64
Away
2/26/2022
Alcorn State
L 72-69
Home
2/28/2022
Jackson State
-
Home
3/5/2022
Texas Southern
-
Away
Jackson State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/7/2022
UAPB
W 60-47
Away
2/12/2022
Florida A&M
W 60-56
Home
2/14/2022
Bethune-Cookman
W 71-51
Home
2/19/2022
Alcorn State
L 61-60
Away
2/26/2022
Texas Southern
L 81-66
Away
2/28/2022
Prairie View A&M
-
Away
3/3/2022
UAPB
-
Home
3/5/2022
Mississippi Valley State
-
Home
How To Watch
February
28
2022
Jackson State at Prairie View A&M
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)