How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 12, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Jackson State Tigers center Jayveous McKinnis (11) dribbles around Iowa State Cyclones forward George Conditt IV (4) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

SWAC opponents square off when the Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-16, 8-6 SWAC) host the Jackson State Tigers (8-18, 6-9 SWAC) at William J. Nicks Building, starting at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, February 28, 2022.

How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State

Key Stats for Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State

  • The Panthers put up only 1.7 more points per game (67.4) than the Tigers allow (65.7).
  • The Tigers score an average of 59.9 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 74.4 the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Panthers have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.
  • The Tigers have shot at a 39.7% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points fewer than the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

  • Jawaun Daniels leads the Panthers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
  • Jeremiah Gambrell leads Prairie View A&M in assists, averaging 2.8 per game while also scoring 11.2 points per contest.
  • Gambrell leads the Panthers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Dewayne Cox is Prairie View A&M's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Markedric Bell leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Jackson State Players to Watch

  • Jayveous McKinnis has the top spot on the Tigers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 11.7 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
  • Jackson State's assist leader is Jonas James with 3.0 per game. He also records 7.6 points per game and adds 2.2 rebounds per game.
  • Ken Evans makes 1.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.
  • Jackson State's leader in steals and blocks is McKinnis with 1.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game.

Prairie View A&M Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Southern

W 84-77

Home

2/14/2022

Grambling

W 71-70

Home

2/19/2022

UAPB

W 92-84

Away

2/21/2022

Mississippi Valley State

W 69-64

Away

2/26/2022

Alcorn State

L 72-69

Home

2/28/2022

Jackson State

-

Home

3/5/2022

Texas Southern

-

Away

Jackson State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/7/2022

UAPB

W 60-47

Away

2/12/2022

Florida A&M

W 60-56

Home

2/14/2022

Bethune-Cookman

W 71-51

Home

2/19/2022

Alcorn State

L 61-60

Away

2/26/2022

Texas Southern

L 81-66

Away

2/28/2022

Prairie View A&M

-

Away

3/3/2022

UAPB

-

Home

3/5/2022

Mississippi Valley State

-

Home

How To Watch

February
28
2022

Jackson State at Prairie View A&M

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
