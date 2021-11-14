Publish date:
How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (0-0) battle the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (0-0) at Crisler Center on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Crisler Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan
-23.5
145.5 points
Key Stats for Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M
- Last year, the 75.8 points per game the Wolverines put up were 11.6 more points than the Panthers allowed (64.2).
- The Panthers scored 6.1 more points per game last year (71.2) than the Wolverines allowed their opponents to score (65.1).
- The Wolverines shot 48.2% from the field last season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 42% the Panthers allowed to opponents.
- The Panthers shot at a 44.8% rate from the field last season, 5.5 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Wolverines averaged.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Franz Wagner put up 12.5 points, 3 assists and 6.5 rebounds per contest last year.
- Hunter Dickinson was tops on the Wolverines with 14.1 points per contest and 7.4 rebounds last year, while also averaging 0.9 assists.
- Isaiah Livers averaged 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last year. At the other end, he put up 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Mike Smith was tops on his team in assists per game (5.3) last year, and also posted 9 points and 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he delivered 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Eli Brooks put up 9.5 points, 3.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest last season.
Prairie View A&M Players to Watch
- Jawaun Daniels put up 15.2 points per game last season to go with 6.1 rebounds and 1 assist.
- Lenell Henry averaged 6.2 boards per game and Cam Mack dished out 7.3 assists per game.
- Jeremiah Gambrell knocked down 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
- Mack averaged 2.5 steals per game, while Jerroda Briscoe notched 1.7 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
13
2021
Prairie View A&M at Michigan
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)