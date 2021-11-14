Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) shoots in the second half against the Buffalo Bulls at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Prairie View A&M Panthers (0-0) battle the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (0-0) at Crisler Center on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Crisler Center

Crisler Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -23.5 145.5 points

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M

Last year, the 75.8 points per game the Wolverines put up were 11.6 more points than the Panthers allowed (64.2).

The Panthers scored 6.1 more points per game last year (71.2) than the Wolverines allowed their opponents to score (65.1).

The Wolverines shot 48.2% from the field last season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 42% the Panthers allowed to opponents.

The Panthers shot at a 44.8% rate from the field last season, 5.5 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Wolverines averaged.

Michigan Players to Watch

Franz Wagner put up 12.5 points, 3 assists and 6.5 rebounds per contest last year.

Hunter Dickinson was tops on the Wolverines with 14.1 points per contest and 7.4 rebounds last year, while also averaging 0.9 assists.

Isaiah Livers averaged 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last year. At the other end, he put up 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Mike Smith was tops on his team in assists per game (5.3) last year, and also posted 9 points and 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he delivered 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Eli Brooks put up 9.5 points, 3.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest last season.

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch