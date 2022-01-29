Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 6, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Southern Tigers forward John Walker III (24) and Texas Southern Tigers forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) celebrate after the game against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-13, 4-4 SWAC) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Texas Southern Tigers (7-10, 5-3 SWAC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at William J. Nicks Building. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: William J. Nicks Building

William J. Nicks Building Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern

The Tigers score 67.6 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 71.7 the Panthers give up.

The Panthers put up 5.2 fewer points per game (61.1) than the Tigers give up (66.3).

This season, the Tigers have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 47% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.

The Panthers' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (39.7%).

Texas Southern Players to Watch

John Walker III leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 10.3 points per game to go with 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Brison Gresham leads Texas Southern in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game, while PJ Henry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of two in each contest.

Henry leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jordan Gilliam and Gresham lead Texas Southern on the defensive end, with Gilliam leading the team in steals averaging one per game and Gresham in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

Jawaun Daniels averages 14.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for the Panthers, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Jeremiah Gambrell dishes out more assists than any other Prairie View A&M teammate with 2.6 per game. He also averages 8.8 points and grabs 1.4 rebounds per game.

Gambrell is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Panthers, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

Prairie View A&M's leader in steals is Dewayne Cox (2.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Markedric Bell (1.5 per game).

Texas Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/10/2022 Mississippi Valley State W 95-58 Home 1/15/2022 Alcorn State L 73-72 Away 1/17/2022 Jackson State L 61-58 Away 1/22/2022 Alabama A&M W 78-44 Home 1/24/2022 Alabama State W 73-66 Home 1/29/2022 Prairie View A&M - Away 2/5/2022 Florida A&M - Away 2/7/2022 Bethune-Cookman - Away 2/12/2022 Grambling - Home 2/14/2022 Southern - Home 2/19/2022 Mississippi Valley State - Away

Prairie View A&M Schedule