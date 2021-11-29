Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Presbyterian vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mason Madsen (45) drives on Presbyterian Blue Hose guard Rayshon Harrison (0) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Presbyterian Blue Hose At Cincinnati Bearcats 15

    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mason Madsen (45) drives on Presbyterian Blue Hose guard Rayshon Harrison (0) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Presbyterian Blue Hose At Cincinnati Bearcats 15

    The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-2) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Tennessee vs. Presbyterian

    Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Presbyterian

    • The 81.2 points per game the Volunteers record are 13.9 more points than the Blue Hose give up (67.3).
    • The Blue Hose put up an average of 63.9 points per game, only 3.3 fewer points than the 67.2 the Volunteers allow to opponents.
    • The Volunteers make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Blue Hose have allowed to their opponents (46%).
    • The Blue Hose's 36.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (40.5%).

    Tennessee Players to Watch

    • Santiago Vescovi is tops on his squad in both points (16) and assists (3) per contest, and also averages 6.2 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 2.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Kennedy Chandler paces his squad in assists per contest (4.8), and also posts 14.2 points and 3.2 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Olivier Nkamhoua paces the Volunteers at 7.6 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.4 assists and 11.8 points.
    • John Fulkerson is putting up 7.4 points, 2.2 assists and 5 rebounds per game.
    • Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is posting 6 points, 0.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

    Presbyterian Players to Watch

    • Winston Hill paces the Blue Hose in rebounding (6.9 per game), and puts up 9.6 points and 1.4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Trevon Reddish is the Blue Hose's top assist man (2.4 per game), and he posts 9.3 points and 3.9 rebounds.
    • Owen McCormack is putting up 5.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 40.6% of his shots from the floor.
    • The Blue Hose get 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game from Brandon Younger.

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Presbyterian at Tennessee

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boise State vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) shoots the ball as Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wake Forest vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    10 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) shoots the ball over Lafayette Leopards forward Chris Rubayo (44) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Rutgers vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    11 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2020; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) shoots as North Dakota State Bison forward Rocky Kreuser (34) defends during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Creighton vs. North Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    12 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Jackson State Tigers center Jayveous McKinnis (11) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Marquette vs. Jackson State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    13 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Jalen Williams (24) shoots the ball against the Pepperdine Waves in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Santa Clara vs. Hawaii: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    15 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and guard Killian Hayes (7) in the second half at Staples Center. The Lakers defeated the Pistons 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop (31) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    24 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy