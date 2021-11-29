Publish date:
How to Watch Presbyterian vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-2) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Presbyterian
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Presbyterian
- The 81.2 points per game the Volunteers record are 13.9 more points than the Blue Hose give up (67.3).
- The Blue Hose put up an average of 63.9 points per game, only 3.3 fewer points than the 67.2 the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- The Volunteers make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Blue Hose have allowed to their opponents (46%).
- The Blue Hose's 36.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (40.5%).
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Santiago Vescovi is tops on his squad in both points (16) and assists (3) per contest, and also averages 6.2 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 2.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Kennedy Chandler paces his squad in assists per contest (4.8), and also posts 14.2 points and 3.2 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Olivier Nkamhoua paces the Volunteers at 7.6 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.4 assists and 11.8 points.
- John Fulkerson is putting up 7.4 points, 2.2 assists and 5 rebounds per game.
- Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is posting 6 points, 0.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.
Presbyterian Players to Watch
- Winston Hill paces the Blue Hose in rebounding (6.9 per game), and puts up 9.6 points and 1.4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Trevon Reddish is the Blue Hose's top assist man (2.4 per game), and he posts 9.3 points and 3.9 rebounds.
- Owen McCormack is putting up 5.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 40.6% of his shots from the floor.
- The Blue Hose get 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game from Brandon Younger.
How To Watch
November
30
2021
Presbyterian at Tennessee
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)