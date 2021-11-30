Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Presbyterian at Tennessee in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 13 Tennessee goes for its third straight win Tuesday night when it hosts Presbyterian.
    Presbyterian will look to pull off a big upset Tuesday night when it plays at Tennessee against the Volunteers. The Blue Hose come in winners of their last three and are 5–2 on the year.

    How to Watch Presbyterian at Tennessee in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (National)

    Live stream the Presbyterian at Tennessee game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Presbyterian has won all five of its games against mid-major teams but has lost both of its games against bigger programs. The Blue Hose lost to Clemson in their opener and then lost to Cincinnati two weeks ago.

    On Tuesday, they get another shot at a big-time opponent when they take on a Tennessee team that has just one loss on the year.

    The Volunteers struggled against Villanova in the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off but got a win the very next day in the third-place game against North Carolina. Tennessee followed that up with a win against Tennessee Tech to improve to 4–1 on the year.

    Tennessee has played well in its four wins and will be a big favorite against Presbyterian on Tuesday night. The Volunteers still will need to make sure they aren't looking ahead to their trip to Colorado later this week to avoid the upset.

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Presbyterian at Tennessee in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
