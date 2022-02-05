How to Watch Princeton at Columbia in Men's College Basketball

Princeton heads to Columbia on Saturday evening looking to snap a two-game losing streak

Princeton hits the road for the second straight day when they visit Columbia on Saturday. The Tigers lost a close game at Cornell on Friday night 88-83.

How to Watch Princeton at Columbia in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the Princeton at Columbia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss was the second straight for them after winning their first five Ivy League games. The Tigers are now 5-2 and a game back in the loss column to first place Yale. They are also now a half-game back of second place Penn.

It has been a tough couple of games for them but Saturday they get a chance to get back in the win column and beat Columbia for the second time this year.

The Lions lost at Princeton 84-69 back on January 7th in their Ivy League opener.

They would win their next game against Penn but haven't won since. They are now just 1-6 in the Ivy League and 4-15 overall.

This season has been a tough one for the Lions and they are looking for something good to happen and picking up a big home upset win over Princeton would be a great start.

