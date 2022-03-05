The Princeton Tigers (21-5) look to extend a six-game win streak when they travel to take on Ivy League rival Pennsylvania in the final regular-season game of the season for both sides.

How to Watch Princeton at Pennsylvania in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Live stream the Princeton at Pennsylvania game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With the Ivy League tournament set to tip-off next week, Princeton clinched a share of the regular-season conference title with a last-second win over Harvard on Sunday.

The Tigers secured their 28th Ivy League championship in program history in a 74-73 victory, when junior Tosan Evbuomwan’s layup with 4.8 seconds remaining put Princeton ahead of the Crimson for good. Harvard’s near-half court heave missed, and the Tigers held for the win.

Evbuomwan led all scorers with 18 points while Jaelin Llewellyn also added 16 points for the Tigers, who can secure the top seed in the Ivy League tournament with a win over Penn.

Earlier this season, Princeton was too much for the Quakers in a 74-64 win for the Tigers, who have now won five in a row against their conference rivals.

Regional restrictions may apply