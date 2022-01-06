Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Columbia Lions (3-9, 0-0 Ivy League) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Princeton Tigers (10-3, 0-0 Ivy League) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Princeton vs. Columbia

Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022

Friday, January 7, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

Key Stats for Princeton vs. Columbia

The Tigers average 82.1 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 76.3 the Lions give up.

The Lions put up an average of 67.8 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 70.1 the Tigers give up.

This season, the Tigers have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 45.0% of shots the Lions' opponents have knocked down.

Princeton Players to Watch

The Tigers scoring leader is Jaelin Llewellyn, who averages 15.8 per contest to go with 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Ethan Wright leads Princeton in rebounding, averaging 7.8 per game, while Tosan Evbuomwan leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.2 in each contest.

Wright leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Wright is Princeton's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evbuomwan leads them in blocks with 0.3 per contest.

Columbia Players to Watch

Liam Murphy is at the top of the Lions scoring leaderboard with 12.9 points per game. He also grabs 5.3 rebounds and racks up 1.3 assists per game.

The Columbia leaders in rebounding and assists are Patrick Harding with 7.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 5.2 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game).

Murphy hits 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lions.

Columbia's leader in steals is De La Rosa (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Josh Odunowo (1.2 per game).

Princeton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 Drexel W 81-79 Home 12/7/2021 Bucknell W 82-69 Home 12/11/2021 Lafayette W 84-73 Away 12/13/2021 UMBC W 89-77 Home 12/21/2021 Kean W 100-59 Home 1/7/2022 Columbia - Home 1/8/2022 Cornell - Home 1/15/2022 Brown - Home 1/17/2022 Pennsylvania - Home 1/22/2022 Dartmouth - Away 1/29/2022 Yale - Home

Columbia Schedule