How to Watch Princeton vs. Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Columbia Lions (3-9, 0-0 Ivy League) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Princeton Tigers (10-3, 0-0 Ivy League) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Princeton vs. Columbia

  • Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
  Arena: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

Key Stats for Princeton vs. Columbia

  • The Tigers average 82.1 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 76.3 the Lions give up.
  • The Lions put up an average of 67.8 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 70.1 the Tigers give up.
  • This season, the Tigers have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 45.0% of shots the Lions' opponents have knocked down.

Princeton Players to Watch

  • The Tigers scoring leader is Jaelin Llewellyn, who averages 15.8 per contest to go with 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
  • Ethan Wright leads Princeton in rebounding, averaging 7.8 per game, while Tosan Evbuomwan leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.2 in each contest.
  • Wright leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Wright is Princeton's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evbuomwan leads them in blocks with 0.3 per contest.

Columbia Players to Watch

  • Liam Murphy is at the top of the Lions scoring leaderboard with 12.9 points per game. He also grabs 5.3 rebounds and racks up 1.3 assists per game.
  • The Columbia leaders in rebounding and assists are Patrick Harding with 7.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 5.2 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game).
  • Murphy hits 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lions.
  • Columbia's leader in steals is De La Rosa (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Josh Odunowo (1.2 per game).

Princeton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/4/2021

Drexel

W 81-79

Home

12/7/2021

Bucknell

W 82-69

Home

12/11/2021

Lafayette

W 84-73

Away

12/13/2021

UMBC

W 89-77

Home

12/21/2021

Kean

W 100-59

Home

1/7/2022

Columbia

-

Home

1/8/2022

Cornell

-

Home

1/15/2022

Brown

-

Home

1/17/2022

Pennsylvania

-

Home

1/22/2022

Dartmouth

-

Away

1/29/2022

Yale

-

Home

Columbia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/1/2021

UMBC

L 98-60

Away

12/4/2021

Maine

W 77-66

Home

12/6/2021

Colgate

L 89-61

Away

12/11/2021

Albany (NY)

L 60-59

Away

12/13/2021

Sacred Heart

L 79-69

Home

1/7/2022

Princeton

-

Away

1/8/2022

Pennsylvania

-

Away

1/15/2022

Harvard

-

Home

1/17/2022

Cornell

-

Away

1/22/2022

Brown

-

Home

1/25/2022

Yale

-

Away

How To Watch

January
7
2022

Columbia at Princeton

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)



