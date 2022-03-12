Skip to main content

How to Watch Princeton vs. Cornell: Ivy League Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 1 seed Princeton Tigers (22-5, 12-2 Ivy League) square off against the No. 4 seed Cornell Big Red (15-10, 7-7 Ivy League) in the Ivy League Tournament Saturday at Lavietes Pavilion, starting at 11:00 AM.

How to Watch Princeton vs. Cornell

Key Stats for Princeton vs. Cornell

  • The 80.6 points per game the Tigers score are 6.0 more points than the Big Red give up (74.6).
  • The Big Red's 79.4 points per game are 10.0 more points than the 69.4 the Tigers give up to opponents.
  • The Tigers make 49.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Big Red have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Princeton Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Tigers is Tosan Evbuomwan, who scores 15.4 points and dishes out 4.8 assists per game.
  • Princeton's best rebounder is Ethan Wright, who averages 7.0 boards per game in addition to his 14.7 PPG average.
  • Drew Friberg makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
  • The Princeton steals leader is Evbuomwan, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Elijah Barnes, who compiles 0.4 rejections per contest.

Cornell Players to Watch

  • Dean Noll's points (10.2 per game) and assists (2.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Big Red's leaderboards.
  • Kobe Dickson is at the top of the Cornell rebounding leaderboard with 4.6 rebounds per game. He also scores 5.7 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.
  • Keller Boothby is reliable from deep and leads the Big Red with 2.3 made threes per game.
  • Chris Manon (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cornell while Dickson (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Princeton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/18/2022

Brown

W 69-50

Away

2/19/2022

Yale

W 81-75

Away

2/25/2022

Harvard

W 74-67

Home

2/27/2022

Harvard

W 74-73

Away

3/5/2022

Pennsylvania

W 93-70

Away

3/12/2022

Cornell

-

Home

Cornell Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Brown

L 81-80

Home

2/18/2022

Dartmouth

L 71-59

Away

2/19/2022

Harvard

L 77-72

Away

2/26/2022

Yale

W 71-65

Home

3/5/2022

Columbia

W 78-64

Away

3/12/2022

Princeton

-

Away

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Ivy League Tournament: Cornell vs. Princeton

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

