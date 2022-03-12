Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 1 seed Princeton Tigers (22-5, 12-2 Ivy League) square off against the No. 4 seed Cornell Big Red (15-10, 7-7 Ivy League) in the Ivy League Tournament Saturday at Lavietes Pavilion, starting at 11:00 AM.

How to Watch Princeton vs. Cornell

Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Lavietes Pavilion

Key Stats for Princeton vs. Cornell

The 80.6 points per game the Tigers score are 6.0 more points than the Big Red give up (74.6).

The Big Red's 79.4 points per game are 10.0 more points than the 69.4 the Tigers give up to opponents.

The Tigers make 49.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Big Red have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Princeton Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Tigers is Tosan Evbuomwan, who scores 15.4 points and dishes out 4.8 assists per game.

Princeton's best rebounder is Ethan Wright, who averages 7.0 boards per game in addition to his 14.7 PPG average.

Drew Friberg makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

The Princeton steals leader is Evbuomwan, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Elijah Barnes, who compiles 0.4 rejections per contest.

Cornell Players to Watch

Dean Noll's points (10.2 per game) and assists (2.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Big Red's leaderboards.

Kobe Dickson is at the top of the Cornell rebounding leaderboard with 4.6 rebounds per game. He also scores 5.7 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.

Keller Boothby is reliable from deep and leads the Big Red with 2.3 made threes per game.

Chris Manon (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cornell while Dickson (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Princeton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/18/2022 Brown W 69-50 Away 2/19/2022 Yale W 81-75 Away 2/25/2022 Harvard W 74-67 Home 2/27/2022 Harvard W 74-73 Away 3/5/2022 Pennsylvania W 93-70 Away 3/12/2022 Cornell - Home

Cornell Schedule