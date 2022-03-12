How to Watch Princeton vs. Cornell: Ivy League Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in to see the No. 1 seed Princeton Tigers (22-5, 12-2 Ivy League) square off against the No. 4 seed Cornell Big Red (15-10, 7-7 Ivy League) in the Ivy League Tournament Saturday at Lavietes Pavilion, starting at 11:00 AM.
How to Watch Princeton vs. Cornell
- Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Lavietes Pavilion
Key Stats for Princeton vs. Cornell
- The 80.6 points per game the Tigers score are 6.0 more points than the Big Red give up (74.6).
- The Big Red's 79.4 points per game are 10.0 more points than the 69.4 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- The Tigers make 49.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Big Red have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
Princeton Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Tigers is Tosan Evbuomwan, who scores 15.4 points and dishes out 4.8 assists per game.
- Princeton's best rebounder is Ethan Wright, who averages 7.0 boards per game in addition to his 14.7 PPG average.
- Drew Friberg makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- The Princeton steals leader is Evbuomwan, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Elijah Barnes, who compiles 0.4 rejections per contest.
Cornell Players to Watch
- Dean Noll's points (10.2 per game) and assists (2.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Big Red's leaderboards.
- Kobe Dickson is at the top of the Cornell rebounding leaderboard with 4.6 rebounds per game. He also scores 5.7 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.
- Keller Boothby is reliable from deep and leads the Big Red with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Chris Manon (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cornell while Dickson (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Princeton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/18/2022
Brown
W 69-50
Away
2/19/2022
Yale
W 81-75
Away
2/25/2022
Harvard
W 74-67
Home
2/27/2022
Harvard
W 74-73
Away
3/5/2022
Pennsylvania
W 93-70
Away
3/12/2022
Cornell
-
Home
Cornell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Brown
L 81-80
Home
2/18/2022
Dartmouth
L 71-59
Away
2/19/2022
Harvard
L 77-72
Away
2/26/2022
Yale
W 71-65
Home
3/5/2022
Columbia
W 78-64
Away
3/12/2022
Princeton
-
Away
