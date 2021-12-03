Publish date:
How to Watch Princeton vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Princeton Tigers (5-3) hit the court against the Drexel Dragons (3-3) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Princeton vs. Drexel
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: Jadwin Gymnasium
- Arena: Jadwin Gymnasium
Key Stats for Princeton vs. Drexel
- Princeton didn't play during 2020-21.
Drexel Players to Watch
- Camren Wynter's points (14.7 per game) and assists (4.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Dragons' leaderboards.
- James Butler grabs 8.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.3 points per game and adds 1.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Drexel rebounding leaderboard.
- Lamar Oden Jr. is dependable from deep and leads the Dragons with 1.7 made threes per game.
- Xavier Bell (0.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Drexel while Amari Williams (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Princeton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Marist
W 80-61
Home
11/21/2021
Oregon State
W 81-80
Away
11/24/2021
Monmouth
L 76-64
Away
11/28/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
W 89-79
Home
12/1/2021
Hofstra
L 81-77
Away
12/4/2021
Drexel
-
Home
12/7/2021
Bucknell
-
Home
12/11/2021
Lafayette
-
Away
12/13/2021
UMBC
-
Home
12/21/2021
Kean
-
Home
1/2/2022
Harvard
-
Away
Drexel Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
W 78-75
Away
11/22/2021
Tulane
L 90-87
Away
11/23/2021
Charlotte
W 67-55
Home
11/24/2021
Jacksonville State
L 72-64
Home
12/2/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
W 86-65
Home
12/4/2021
Princeton
-
Away
12/11/2021
Abilene Christian
-
Away
12/14/2021
Coppin State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Temple
-
Away
12/21/2021
La Salle
-
Away
12/29/2021
Charleston (SC)
-
Away
