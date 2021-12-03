Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Princeton vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (11) shoots the ball as Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (right) defends during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (11) shoots the ball as Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (right) defends during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Princeton Tigers (5-3) hit the court against the Drexel Dragons (3-3) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Princeton vs. Drexel

    Key Stats for Princeton vs. Drexel

    • Princeton didn't play during 2020-21.

    Drexel Players to Watch

    • Camren Wynter's points (14.7 per game) and assists (4.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Dragons' leaderboards.
    • James Butler grabs 8.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.3 points per game and adds 1.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Drexel rebounding leaderboard.
    • Lamar Oden Jr. is dependable from deep and leads the Dragons with 1.7 made threes per game.
    • Xavier Bell (0.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Drexel while Amari Williams (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    Princeton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Marist

    W 80-61

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Oregon State

    W 81-80

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Monmouth

    L 76-64

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    W 89-79

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Hofstra

    L 81-77

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Drexel

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Bucknell

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Lafayette

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    UMBC

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Kean

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Harvard

    -

    Away

    Drexel Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    W 78-75

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Tulane

    L 90-87

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Charlotte

    W 67-55

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Jacksonville State

    L 72-64

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    W 86-65

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Princeton

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Abilene Christian

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Coppin State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Temple

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    La Salle

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Charleston (SC)

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Drexel at Princeton

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 9, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard Caleb Hunter (11) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward O Mar Stanley (4) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Mississippi Valley State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) collides with Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) dribbles the ball against Miami Hurricanes in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wagner vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) celebrates with Washington State Cougars center Dishon Jackson (21) and Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    USC vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Toledo vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stony Brook vs. Wagner: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    48 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) celebrates with Washington State Cougars center Dishon Jackson (21) and Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    51 minutes ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan State vs. Toledo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy