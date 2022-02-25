How to Watch Princeton vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Princeton Tigers (19-5, 9-2 Ivy League) hope to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Harvard Crimson (13-10, 5-6 Ivy League) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Lavietes Pavilion.

How to Watch Princeton vs. Harvard

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Lavietes Pavilion

Key Stats for Princeton vs. Harvard

The Tigers score 80.6 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 68.4 the Crimson give up.

The Crimson score an average of 72.3 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 69.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than the Crimson have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

Princeton Players to Watch

Tosan Evbuomwan leads the Tigers in points and assists per game, scoring 15.4 points and distributing 4.8 assists.

Princeton's best rebounder is Ethan Wright, who averages 7.3 boards per game in addition to his 15.3 PPG average.

Wright makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

The Princeton steals leader is Evbuomwan, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Elijah Barnes, who compiles 0.4 rejections per contest.

Harvard Players to Watch

Noah Kirkwood holds the top spot on the Crimson leaderboards for scoring (17.8 per game), rebounds (5.5 per game), and assists (3.0 per game).

Luka Sakota hits 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Crimson.

Kirkwood is at the top of the Harvard steals and blocks leaderboards with 2.0 steals per game and 0.4 blocks per game.

Princeton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/4/2022 Cornell L 88-83 Away 2/5/2022 Columbia W 85-63 Away 2/12/2022 Dartmouth W 85-40 Home 2/18/2022 Brown W 69-50 Away 2/19/2022 Yale W 81-75 Away 2/25/2022 Harvard - Home 2/27/2022 Harvard - Away 3/5/2022 Pennsylvania - Away

Harvard Schedule