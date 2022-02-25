How to Watch Princeton vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Princeton Tigers (19-5, 9-2 Ivy League) hope to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Harvard Crimson (13-10, 5-6 Ivy League) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Lavietes Pavilion.
How to Watch Princeton vs. Harvard
- Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Lavietes Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Princeton vs. Harvard
- The Tigers score 80.6 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 68.4 the Crimson give up.
- The Crimson score an average of 72.3 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 69.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than the Crimson have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
Princeton Players to Watch
- Tosan Evbuomwan leads the Tigers in points and assists per game, scoring 15.4 points and distributing 4.8 assists.
- Princeton's best rebounder is Ethan Wright, who averages 7.3 boards per game in addition to his 15.3 PPG average.
- Wright makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- The Princeton steals leader is Evbuomwan, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Elijah Barnes, who compiles 0.4 rejections per contest.
Harvard Players to Watch
- Noah Kirkwood holds the top spot on the Crimson leaderboards for scoring (17.8 per game), rebounds (5.5 per game), and assists (3.0 per game).
- Luka Sakota hits 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Crimson.
- Kirkwood is at the top of the Harvard steals and blocks leaderboards with 2.0 steals per game and 0.4 blocks per game.
Princeton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/4/2022
Cornell
L 88-83
Away
2/5/2022
Columbia
W 85-63
Away
2/12/2022
Dartmouth
W 85-40
Home
2/18/2022
Brown
W 69-50
Away
2/19/2022
Yale
W 81-75
Away
2/25/2022
Harvard
-
Home
2/27/2022
Harvard
-
Away
3/5/2022
Pennsylvania
-
Away
Harvard Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Yale
L 58-55
Away
2/9/2022
Yale
L 62-59
Home
2/12/2022
Pennsylvania
L 82-74
Away
2/18/2022
Columbia
W 62-54
Home
2/19/2022
Cornell
W 77-72
Home
2/25/2022
Princeton
-
Away
2/27/2022
Princeton
-
Home
3/5/2022
Dartmouth
-
Home
How To Watch
February
25
2022
Harvard at Princeton
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)