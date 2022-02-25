Skip to main content

How to Watch Princeton vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Princeton Tigers (19-5, 9-2 Ivy League) hope to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Harvard Crimson (13-10, 5-6 Ivy League) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Lavietes Pavilion.

How to Watch Princeton vs. Harvard

Key Stats for Princeton vs. Harvard

  • The Tigers score 80.6 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 68.4 the Crimson give up.
  • The Crimson score an average of 72.3 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 69.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • The Tigers make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than the Crimson have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

Princeton Players to Watch

  • Tosan Evbuomwan leads the Tigers in points and assists per game, scoring 15.4 points and distributing 4.8 assists.
  • Princeton's best rebounder is Ethan Wright, who averages 7.3 boards per game in addition to his 15.3 PPG average.
  • Wright makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
  • The Princeton steals leader is Evbuomwan, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Elijah Barnes, who compiles 0.4 rejections per contest.

Harvard Players to Watch

  • Noah Kirkwood holds the top spot on the Crimson leaderboards for scoring (17.8 per game), rebounds (5.5 per game), and assists (3.0 per game).
  • Luka Sakota hits 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Crimson.
  • Kirkwood is at the top of the Harvard steals and blocks leaderboards with 2.0 steals per game and 0.4 blocks per game.

Princeton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/4/2022

Cornell

L 88-83

Away

2/5/2022

Columbia

W 85-63

Away

2/12/2022

Dartmouth

W 85-40

Home

2/18/2022

Brown

W 69-50

Away

2/19/2022

Yale

W 81-75

Away

2/25/2022

Harvard

-

Home

2/27/2022

Harvard

-

Away

3/5/2022

Pennsylvania

-

Away

Harvard Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Yale

L 58-55

Away

2/9/2022

Yale

L 62-59

Home

2/12/2022

Pennsylvania

L 82-74

Away

2/18/2022

Columbia

W 62-54

Home

2/19/2022

Cornell

W 77-72

Home

2/25/2022

Princeton

-

Away

2/27/2022

Princeton

-

Home

3/5/2022

Dartmouth

-

Home

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Harvard at Princeton

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
