Princeton vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Princeton vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) face the Princeton Tigers (0-0) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Princeton vs. Minnesota
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Princeton vs. Minnesota
- Princeton did not participate in games in 2020-21.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Marcus Carr scored 19.4 points and distributed 4.9 assists per game last season.
- Liam Robbins pulled down an average of 6.1 boards in each contest while scoring 10.8 points per game last season.
- Carr knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.
- Carr and Robbins were defensive standouts last season, with Carr averaging 1.3 steals per game and Robbins collecting 2.5 blocks per contest.
Minnesota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UMKC
W 71-56
Home
11/12/2021
Western Kentucky
W 73-69
Home
11/14/2021
Princeton
-
Away
11/19/2021
Purdue Fort Wayne
-
Home
11/24/2021
Jacksonville
-
Home
11/30/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
12/5/2021
Mississippi State
-
Away
12/8/2021
Michigan State
-
Home
Princeton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Rutgers-Camden
W 94-28
Home
11/12/2021
South Carolina
W 66-62
Away
11/14/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
11/17/2021
Marist
-
Home
11/21/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
11/24/2021
Monmouth
-
Away
11/28/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
-
Home
12/1/2021
Hofstra
-
Away
How To Watch
November
14
2021
Asheville Championship: Minnesota vs. Princeton
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)