How to Watch Princeton at Oregon State in Men's College Basketball

On Sunday afternoon in college basketball action, Princeton and Oregon State will face off in an interesting matchup.

How to Watch Princeton Tigers at Oregon State Beavers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

You can live stream the Princeton Tigers at Oregon State Beavers game on fuboTV:

Coming into this matchup, the Tigers have a 3-1 record. They are coming off of an 80-61 win over Marist and will look to pick up a second straight victory in this one. Against Marist, Princeton was led by guard Jaelin Llewellyn with 17 points.

On the other side of the court, the Beavers have struggled to begin the season and have a 1-3 record. Oregon State lost its last matchup in heartbreaking fashion to Samford by a final score of 78-77. The Beavers were led by Warith Alatishe, who scored 20 points.

This should be an intriguing matchup between two very hungry teams. Oregon State really needs a win, while Princeton will look to improve its record to 4-1.

Regional restrictions may apply.