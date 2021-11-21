Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Princeton at Oregon State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Sunday afternoon in college basketball action, Princeton and Oregon State will face off in an interesting matchup.
    There are multiple college basketball matchups worth watching today, but an interesting game flying under the radar features Princeton taking on Oregon State. 

    How to Watch Princeton Tigers at Oregon State Beavers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

    You can live stream the Princeton Tigers at Oregon State Beavers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this matchup, the Tigers have a 3-1 record. They are coming off of an 80-61 win over Marist and will look to pick up a second straight victory in this one. Against Marist, Princeton was led by guard Jaelin Llewellyn with 17 points.

    On the other side of the court, the Beavers have struggled to begin the season and have a 1-3 record. Oregon State lost its last matchup in heartbreaking fashion to Samford by a final score of 78-77. The Beavers were led by Warith Alatishe, who scored 20 points.

    This should be an intriguing matchup between two very hungry teams. Oregon State really needs a win, while Princeton will look to improve its record to 4-1. 

    Make sure to tune in live for this one.

