Princeton vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Princeton vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (1-3) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Princeton Tigers (3-1) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Gill Coliseum. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oregon State vs. Princeton
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Gill Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oregon State
-5.5
130 points
Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Princeton
- Princeton did not participate in any games in 2020-21.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Abdul Alatishe posted a team-best 8.6 rebounds per contest last year. He also averaged 9.5 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 50.9% from the field.
- Jarod Lucas put up 12.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest last year, shooting 38.0% from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Zach Reichle put up 7.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season, shooting 40.7% from the field and 33.7% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Gianni Hunt averaged 4.9 points, 2.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds per contest last year.
How To Watch
November
21
2021
Princeton at Oregon State
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)