Princeton vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Princeton vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon State Beavers (1-3) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Princeton Tigers (3-1) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Gill Coliseum. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Princeton

    Oregon State vs Princeton Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Oregon State

    -5.5

    130 points

    Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Princeton

    • Princeton did not participate in any games in 2020-21.

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • Abdul Alatishe posted a team-best 8.6 rebounds per contest last year. He also averaged 9.5 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 50.9% from the field.
    • Jarod Lucas put up 12.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest last year, shooting 38.0% from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Zach Reichle put up 7.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season, shooting 40.7% from the field and 33.7% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Gianni Hunt averaged 4.9 points, 2.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds per contest last year.

    How To Watch

    Princeton at Oregon State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
