How to Watch Princeton vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The Pennsylvania Quakers (12-14, 9-4 Ivy League) hope to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Princeton Tigers (21-5, 11-2 Ivy League) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Princeton

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Jadwin Gymnasium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pennsylvania vs. Princeton

  • The Quakers average only 3.1 more points per game (72.5) than the Tigers give up (69.4).
  • The Tigers score an average of 80.1 points per game, five more points than the 75.1 the Quakers allow.
  • The Quakers make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Tigers have allowed to their opponents.
  • The Tigers have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 45% shooting opponents of the Quakers have averaged.

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

  • Jordan Dingle paces his squad in both points (20.2) and assists (2.4) per contest, and also posts 3.7 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • Michael Moshkovitz leads his team in assists per contest (2.8), and also averages 5.2 points and 4.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Max Martz leads the Quakers at 5 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.1 assists and 10.4 points.
  • Jelani Williams is averaging 6.4 points, 2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.
  • Clark Slajchert is averaging 11 points, 1.3 assists and 2 rebounds per contest.

Princeton Players to Watch

  • Ethan Wright is averaging team highs in points (15.1 per game) and rebounds (7.2). And he is contributing 1.8 assists, making 51% of his shots from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.
  • The Tigers receive 15 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jaelin Llewellyn.
  • Ryan Langborg is posting 10.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.
  • Drew Friberg is posting 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Princeton at Pennsylvania

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
