How to Watch Princeton vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pennsylvania Quakers (12-14, 9-4 Ivy League) hope to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Princeton Tigers (21-5, 11-2 Ivy League) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Princeton

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Jadwin Gymnasium

Jadwin Gymnasium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pennsylvania vs. Princeton

The Quakers average only 3.1 more points per game (72.5) than the Tigers give up (69.4).

The Tigers score an average of 80.1 points per game, five more points than the 75.1 the Quakers allow.

The Quakers make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Tigers have allowed to their opponents.

The Tigers have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 45% shooting opponents of the Quakers have averaged.

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

Jordan Dingle paces his squad in both points (20.2) and assists (2.4) per contest, and also posts 3.7 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Michael Moshkovitz leads his team in assists per contest (2.8), and also averages 5.2 points and 4.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Max Martz leads the Quakers at 5 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.1 assists and 10.4 points.

Jelani Williams is averaging 6.4 points, 2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Clark Slajchert is averaging 11 points, 1.3 assists and 2 rebounds per contest.

