Princeton vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

How to Watch Princeton vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) go up against the Princeton Tigers (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Princeton
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Colonial Life Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
South Carolina
-6.5
147 points
Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Princeton
- Princeton did not participate in any games in 2020-21.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- A.J. Lawson led the Gamecocks at 16.6 points per game last season, while also posting 1.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
- Keyshawn Bryant put up 13 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last year, shooting 48.3% from the field.
- Justin Minaya paced his team in rebounds per game (6.3) last year, and also posted 7 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Jermaine Couisnard led the Gamecocks at 3 assists per game last season, while also posting 2.8 rebounds and 9.5 points.
- Wildens Leveque put up 6.1 points, 0.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest last season.
