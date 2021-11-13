Princeton vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Princeton vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Justin Smith (3) dribbles the ball against Princeton Tigers guard Jaelin Llewellyn (0) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) go up against the Princeton Tigers (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 9:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch South Carolina vs. Princeton

    South Carolina vs Princeton Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    South Carolina

    -6.5

    147 points

    Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Princeton

    • Princeton did not participate in any games in 2020-21.

    South Carolina Players to Watch

    • A.J. Lawson led the Gamecocks at 16.6 points per game last season, while also posting 1.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
    • Keyshawn Bryant put up 13 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last year, shooting 48.3% from the field.
    • Justin Minaya paced his team in rebounds per game (6.3) last year, and also posted 7 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.
    • Jermaine Couisnard led the Gamecocks at 3 assists per game last season, while also posting 2.8 rebounds and 9.5 points.
    • Wildens Leveque put up 6.1 points, 0.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest last season.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Princeton at South Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

