How to Watch Princeton vs South Carolina

Princeton takes on South Carolina on Friday night, looking to upset the Gamecocks and win its second straight game.

Princeton had no trouble taking care of Rutgers Camden in its season opener on Tuesday when it won 94-28. The Tigers jumped out to an 11-3 lead three minutes into the game and never looked back.

How to Watch Princeton at South Carolina Today:

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS

Live stream the Princeton at South Carolina game on fuboTV

Mason Hooks led the Tigers in scoring with 12 points but was the only player in double figures for the game. Princeton controlled the game from the very beginning, so it was able to play every one of its players. Seventeen different guys scored at least two points.

Friday night will not be the same, as the Tigers travel to North Carolina to take on the Gamecocks in the first round of the Asheville Championship.

South Carolina comes in after beating USC Upstate on Tuesday night 78-60. Wildens Leveque and Jermaine Couisnard both scored 14 points to lead the Gamecocks and were the only two to score in double figures in the win.

The Gamecocks will be tested by Princeton and will have to play well in order to avoid the upset on Friday night.

The winner of this game will take on the winner of Minnesota and Western Kentucky on Sunday.

