How to Watch Princeton vs. VCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Princeton Tigers (23-6) hope to continue a five-game road winning streak when they visit the VCU Rams (21-9) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch VCU vs. Princeton

Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Key Stats for VCU vs. Princeton

The Rams record just 3.3 fewer points per game (66.1) than the Tigers give up (69.4).

The Tigers score an average of 79.9 points per game, 18.6 more points than the 61.3 the Rams allow.

The Rams are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers' 48.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.9 percentage points higher than the Rams have given up to their opponents (38.9%).

VCU Players to Watch

Vince Williams leads his squad in points (13.5), rebounds (5.7) and assists (3.0) per contest, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is putting up 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

KeShawn Curry averages 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jayden Nunn puts up 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 38.5% from the field.

Hason Ward puts up 6.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 54.5% from the floor.

Princeton Players to Watch