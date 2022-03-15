Skip to main content

How to Watch Princeton vs. VCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Princeton Tigers (23-6) hope to continue a five-game road winning streak when they visit the VCU Rams (21-9) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch VCU vs. Princeton

Key Stats for VCU vs. Princeton

  • The Rams record just 3.3 fewer points per game (66.1) than the Tigers give up (69.4).
  • The Tigers score an average of 79.9 points per game, 18.6 more points than the 61.3 the Rams allow.
  • The Rams are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • The Tigers' 48.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.9 percentage points higher than the Rams have given up to their opponents (38.9%).

VCU Players to Watch

  • Vince Williams leads his squad in points (13.5), rebounds (5.7) and assists (3.0) per contest, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Adrian Baldwin Jr. is putting up 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.
  • KeShawn Curry averages 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Jayden Nunn puts up 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 38.5% from the field.
  • Hason Ward puts up 6.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 54.5% from the floor.

Princeton Players to Watch

  • Ethan Wright is posting a team-best 6.9 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 14.6 points and 1.7 assists, making 50.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.0% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.
  • Jaelin Llewellyn leads the Tigers in scoring (15.8 points per game), and posts 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Ryan Langborg is putting up 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 45.0% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per game.
  • Drew Friberg gives the Tigers 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

First Round: Princeton at VCU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
