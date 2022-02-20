Providence heads to Butler on Sunday afternoon looking to bounce back from a tough loss to Villanova.

Providence had its eight-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday night when it got beat by Villanova 89-84.

How to Watch Providence at Butler in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 1;00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The loss dropped the Friars to 11-2 in the Big East and just one game up on Villanova for the top spot in the conference.

Providence has a tough remaining schedule and will have to play well if they want to come away with the regular-season Big East title.

First, though, the Friars need to take care of a Butler team that is coming off a blowout loss to St. John's.

The Bulldogs had their two-game winning streak snapped on Friday afternoon when St. John's beat them 91-57 in a makeup game from Dec. 23.

The loss dropped Butler under .500 overall at 13-14 and its Big East record to 6-10.

Butler has stumbled in the Big East but played the Friars tough the first time they played despite losing 69-62.

Sunday afternoon, the Bulldogs will look to avenge that loss and pick up a big upset win.

