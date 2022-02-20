Skip to main content

How to Watch Providence at Butler in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Providence heads to Butler on Sunday afternoon looking to bounce back from a tough loss to Villanova.

Providence had its eight-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday night when it got beat by Villanova 89-84. 

How to Watch Providence at Butler in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 1;00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Providence at Butler game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss dropped the Friars to 11-2 in the Big East and just one game up on Villanova for the top spot in the conference.

Providence has a tough remaining schedule and will have to play well if they want to come away with the regular-season Big East title.

First, though, the Friars need to take care of a Butler team that is coming off a blowout loss to St. John's.

The Bulldogs had their two-game winning streak snapped on Friday afternoon when St. John's beat them 91-57 in a makeup game from Dec. 23.

The loss dropped Butler under .500 overall at 13-14 and its Big East record to 6-10.

Butler has stumbled in the Big East but played the Friars tough the first time they played despite losing 69-62.

Sunday afternoon, the Bulldogs will look to avenge that loss and pick up a big upset win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Providence at Butler

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17708980
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes at Penguins

By Ben Macaluso
27 seconds ago
Feb 17, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates the puck around the net of Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the second period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
27 seconds ago
Feb 16, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) skates with the puck against Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
27 seconds ago
USATSI_17708825
College Basketball

How to Watch Houston at Wichita State

By Adam Childs
27 seconds ago
USATSI_17715805
College Basketball

How to Watch Providence at Butler

By Adam Childs
27 seconds ago
USATSI_17694276
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Wisconsin

By Adam Childs
27 seconds ago
imago1009336963h
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Sporting vs. Estoril

By Frank Urbina
27 seconds ago
Feb 12, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (22) drives the ball around Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) during the second at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Bulldogs won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Butler vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
27 seconds ago
Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars forward Fabian White Jr. (35) shoots against Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (12) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Memphis Tigers won 69 to 59. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wichita State vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
27 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy