Providence goes for its eight straight win on Saturday afternoon when it travels to DePaul for a Big East matchup.

Providence goes on the road Saturday afternoon playing great basketball as it has reeled off seven straight wins since losing its only game of the year against Virginia over a month ago.

How to Watch Providence at DePaul in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Friars are coming off two straight Big East wins against UConn and Seton Hall. They did have a game against Georgetown postponed in between, but they have gotten off to a great start in conference.

Saturday, they will look to stay perfect in the Big East when they travel to DePaul to take on a Blue Demons team that is coming off a loss to Butler on Wednesday night.

DePaul almost made a late comeback but missed one of two free throws that would have tied the game with five seconds left.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak but was the Blue Demons' first game in over two weeks as they had to take a pause due to COVID-19.

It doesn't get any easier for the Blue Demons on Saturday when they take on a red-hot Providence team looking to win its eighth straight.

