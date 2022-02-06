How to Watch Providence at Georgetown in Men's College Basketball

Providence hits the road Sunday afternoon when it travels to Georgetown looking to win its seventh straight game

Providence stayed hot on Tuesday night when it went to St. John's and beat the Red Storm 86-82. It was the Friars second win against them this year and their sixth straight overall.

How to Watch Providence at Georgetown in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The winning streak has pushed their record to 9-1 in the Big East and has them at the top of the conference standings.

They have been playing great, but they have been living on the edge as they have won their last five games by eight or fewer points.

Sunday afternoon they will look to get that seventh straight win and also pick up a season sweep of Georgetown.

The Hoyas lost to the Friars 83-75 a couple of weeks ago. That loss was just one of the ten straight losses for Georgetown as it hasn't won since December 15th.

The Hoyas have gotten close to snapping the losing streak as they have lost two of the last three games by less than 10 points, but they haven't been able to close out any wins.

Sunday will be tough, but the Friars have been close to losing lately and the Hoyas hope they can take advantage and pick up a big upset.

