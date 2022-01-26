Skip to main content

How to Watch Providence at Xavier in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Providence goes for its fourth straight win in college basketball on Wednesday night when it travels to Xavier.

Providence hits the road on Wednesday night looking to get its fourth straight win since losing its only Big East game to Marquette back on Jan. 4. The Friars are now a conference-best 6-1 and a very impressive 16-2 overall.

How to Watch Providence at Xavier in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Providence at Xavier game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They did have three straight games postponed, but they didn't let it slow them down, as they have defeated Georgetown and Butler since the pause.

The Big East has looked like one of the best conferences in the country this year and Providence continues to show why it is one of the top teams.

Wednesday night, it gets a tough test against an Xavier team that is coming off a tough loss to Marquette on Sunday.

The Musketeers' loss to the Golden Eagles is just their fourth loss of the year, but three of them have come in the Big East.

Xavier is now 4-3 in conference play and 14-4 overall. Its other two losses in the Big East were both to Villanova.

The Musketeers have played well despite the losses and Wednesday night, they will look to pick up a huge home win against the first-place Friars.

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Providence at Xavier

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
