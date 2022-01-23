How to Watch Providence vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 21 Providence Friars (15-2, 5-1 Big East) will host the Butler Bulldogs (9-9, 2-5 Big East) after winning eight straight home games. The contest starts at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 23, 2022.
How to Watch Providence vs. Butler
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
Key Stats for Providence vs. Butler
- The Friars average 5.6 more points per game (70.5) than the Bulldogs give up (64.9).
- The Bulldogs score an average of 62.1 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 64.2 the Friars give up to opponents.
- This season, the Friars have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
Providence Players to Watch
- The Friars scoring leader is Nate Watson, who averages 13.8 per contest to go with 6.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists.
- Providence's leading rebounder is Noah Horchler averaging 8.3 boards per game and its best passer is Al Durham and his 3.1 assists per game.
- The Friars get the most three-point shooting production out of A.J. Reeves, who knocks down 1.9 threes per game.
- The Providence steals leader is Jared Bynum, who averages 0.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Watson, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Butler Players to Watch
- Jayden Taylor averages 9.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bulldogs.
- Butler's leader in rebounds is Bryce Nze with 4.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Aaron Thompson with 3.2 per game.
- Jair Bolden is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Bulldogs, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- Thompson (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Butler while Nze (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Providence Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Seton Hall
W 70-65
Home
1/1/2022
DePaul
W 70-53
Away
1/4/2022
Marquette
L 88-56
Away
1/8/2022
Saint John's (NY)
W 83-73
Home
1/20/2022
Georgetown
W 83-75
Home
1/23/2022
Butler
-
Home
1/26/2022
Xavier
-
Away
1/29/2022
Marquette
-
Home
2/1/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
2/6/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
2/12/2022
DePaul
-
Home
Butler Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/7/2022
Xavier
L 87-72
Home
1/13/2022
Georgetown
W 72-58
Away
1/16/2022
Villanova
L 82-42
Away
1/18/2022
UConn
L 76-59
Away
1/20/2022
UConn
L 75-56
Home
1/23/2022
Providence
-
Away
1/26/2022
Creighton
-
Home
1/29/2022
Georgetown
-
Home
2/2/2022
Xavier
-
Away
2/5/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
2/8/2022
Creighton
-
Away