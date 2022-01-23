Skip to main content

How to Watch Providence vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) shoots against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 20, 2022; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) shoots against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 Providence Friars (15-2, 5-1 Big East) will host the Butler Bulldogs (9-9, 2-5 Big East) after winning eight straight home games. The contest starts at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

How to Watch Providence vs. Butler

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Providence vs. Butler

  • The Friars average 5.6 more points per game (70.5) than the Bulldogs give up (64.9).
  • The Bulldogs score an average of 62.1 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 64.2 the Friars give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Friars have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.

Providence Players to Watch

  • The Friars scoring leader is Nate Watson, who averages 13.8 per contest to go with 6.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists.
  • Providence's leading rebounder is Noah Horchler averaging 8.3 boards per game and its best passer is Al Durham and his 3.1 assists per game.
  • The Friars get the most three-point shooting production out of A.J. Reeves, who knocks down 1.9 threes per game.
  • The Providence steals leader is Jared Bynum, who averages 0.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Watson, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Butler Players to Watch

  • Jayden Taylor averages 9.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bulldogs.
  • Butler's leader in rebounds is Bryce Nze with 4.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Aaron Thompson with 3.2 per game.
  • Jair Bolden is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Bulldogs, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • Thompson (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Butler while Nze (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Providence Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Seton Hall

W 70-65

Home

1/1/2022

DePaul

W 70-53

Away

1/4/2022

Marquette

L 88-56

Away

1/8/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 83-73

Home

1/20/2022

Georgetown

W 83-75

Home

1/23/2022

Butler

-

Home

1/26/2022

Xavier

-

Away

1/29/2022

Marquette

-

Home

2/1/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Away

2/6/2022

Georgetown

-

Away

2/12/2022

DePaul

-

Home

Butler Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/7/2022

Xavier

L 87-72

Home

1/13/2022

Georgetown

W 72-58

Away

1/16/2022

Villanova

L 82-42

Away

1/18/2022

UConn

L 76-59

Away

1/20/2022

UConn

L 75-56

Home

1/23/2022

Providence

-

Away

1/26/2022

Creighton

-

Home

1/29/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

2/2/2022

Xavier

-

Away

2/5/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

2/8/2022

Creighton

-

Away

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Butler at Providence

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Jets at Penguins

2 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) skates with the puck as Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd (26) defends during the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17536292
NBA

How to Watch Clippers at Knicks

2 minutes ago
g league
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch G League Ignite at Long Island Nets

2 minutes ago
uconn women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UConn at St. John's in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Ohio State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Ohio State at Rutgers in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Tess Ledeux X games
Winter X Games

How to Watch Winter X Games

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17540436
College Basketball

How to Watch Northwestern at Purdue

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy