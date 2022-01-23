How to Watch Providence vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) shoots against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 Providence Friars (15-2, 5-1 Big East) will host the Butler Bulldogs (9-9, 2-5 Big East) after winning eight straight home games. The contest starts at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

How to Watch Providence vs. Butler

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center

Dunkin' Donuts Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Providence vs. Butler

The Friars average 5.6 more points per game (70.5) than the Bulldogs give up (64.9).

The Bulldogs score an average of 62.1 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 64.2 the Friars give up to opponents.

This season, the Friars have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.

Providence Players to Watch

The Friars scoring leader is Nate Watson, who averages 13.8 per contest to go with 6.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

Providence's leading rebounder is Noah Horchler averaging 8.3 boards per game and its best passer is Al Durham and his 3.1 assists per game.

The Friars get the most three-point shooting production out of A.J. Reeves, who knocks down 1.9 threes per game.

The Providence steals leader is Jared Bynum, who averages 0.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Watson, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Butler Players to Watch

Jayden Taylor averages 9.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bulldogs.

Butler's leader in rebounds is Bryce Nze with 4.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Aaron Thompson with 3.2 per game.

Jair Bolden is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Bulldogs, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

Thompson (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Butler while Nze (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Providence Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/29/2021 Seton Hall W 70-65 Home 1/1/2022 DePaul W 70-53 Away 1/4/2022 Marquette L 88-56 Away 1/8/2022 Saint John's (NY) W 83-73 Home 1/20/2022 Georgetown W 83-75 Home 1/23/2022 Butler - Home 1/26/2022 Xavier - Away 1/29/2022 Marquette - Home 2/1/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Away 2/6/2022 Georgetown - Away 2/12/2022 DePaul - Home

Butler Schedule