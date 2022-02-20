Skip to main content

How to Watch Providence vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (22) drives the ball around Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) during the second at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Bulldogs won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 12, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (22) drives the ball around Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) during the second at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Bulldogs won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 Providence Friars (21-3, 11-2 Big East) will visit the Butler Bulldogs (13-14, 6-10 Big East) after winning three road games in a row. The matchup starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

How to Watch Butler vs. Providence

  • Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Providence vs Butler Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Providence

-3.5

128.5 points

Key Stats for Butler vs. Providence

  • The 71.5 points per game the Friars record are 5.5 more points than the Bulldogs allow (66).
  • The Bulldogs score only 2.2 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Friars allow (65.6).
  • This season, the Friars have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

Providence Players to Watch

  • Noah Horchler is tops on the Friars at 8.4 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.8 assists and 9.8 points.
  • Nate Watson averages 13.8 points and 0.5 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 5.8 rebounds, shooting 55.8% from the field.
  • Al Durham is averaging 13.4 points, 3.2 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.
  • Jared Bynum leads his team in assists per contest (4.2), and also posts 12 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Justin Minaya puts up 6.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Butler Players to Watch

  • Aaron Thompson is averaging a team-best 3.9 assists per game. And he is delivering 8 points and 2.6 rebounds, making 47.2% of his shots from the floor.
  • Jayden Taylor gets the Bulldogs 9.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Chuck Harris tops the Bulldogs in scoring (10.7 points per game) and assists (1.6), and puts up 2.8 rebounds. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Bryce Golden paces the Bulldogs in rebounding (3.7 per game), and posts 9.2 points and 0.8 assists. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • The Bulldogs get 8.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Bryce Nze.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Providence at Butler

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17708980
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes at Penguins

By Ben Macaluso
27 seconds ago
Feb 17, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates the puck around the net of Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the second period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
27 seconds ago
Feb 16, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) skates with the puck against Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
27 seconds ago
USATSI_17708825
College Basketball

How to Watch Houston at Wichita State

By Adam Childs
27 seconds ago
USATSI_17715805
College Basketball

How to Watch Providence at Butler

By Adam Childs
27 seconds ago
USATSI_17694276
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Wisconsin

By Adam Childs
27 seconds ago
imago1009336963h
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Sporting vs. Estoril

By Frank Urbina
27 seconds ago
Feb 12, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (22) drives the ball around Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) during the second at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Bulldogs won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Butler vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
27 seconds ago
Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars forward Fabian White Jr. (35) shoots against Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (12) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Memphis Tigers won 69 to 59. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wichita State vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
27 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy