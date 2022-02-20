How to Watch Providence vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 8 Providence Friars (21-3, 11-2 Big East) will visit the Butler Bulldogs (13-14, 6-10 Big East) after winning three road games in a row. The matchup starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 20, 2022.
How to Watch Butler vs. Providence
- Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Providence
-3.5
128.5 points
Key Stats for Butler vs. Providence
- The 71.5 points per game the Friars record are 5.5 more points than the Bulldogs allow (66).
- The Bulldogs score only 2.2 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Friars allow (65.6).
- This season, the Friars have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
Providence Players to Watch
- Noah Horchler is tops on the Friars at 8.4 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.8 assists and 9.8 points.
- Nate Watson averages 13.8 points and 0.5 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 5.8 rebounds, shooting 55.8% from the field.
- Al Durham is averaging 13.4 points, 3.2 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.
- Jared Bynum leads his team in assists per contest (4.2), and also posts 12 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Justin Minaya puts up 6.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Butler Players to Watch
- Aaron Thompson is averaging a team-best 3.9 assists per game. And he is delivering 8 points and 2.6 rebounds, making 47.2% of his shots from the floor.
- Jayden Taylor gets the Bulldogs 9.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Chuck Harris tops the Bulldogs in scoring (10.7 points per game) and assists (1.6), and puts up 2.8 rebounds. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Bryce Golden paces the Bulldogs in rebounding (3.7 per game), and posts 9.2 points and 0.8 assists. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Bulldogs get 8.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Bryce Nze.
