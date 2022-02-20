How to Watch Providence vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (22) drives the ball around Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) during the second at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Bulldogs won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 Providence Friars (21-3, 11-2 Big East) will visit the Butler Bulldogs (13-14, 6-10 Big East) after winning three road games in a row. The matchup starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

How to Watch Butler vs. Providence

Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Total Providence -3.5 128.5 points

Key Stats for Butler vs. Providence

The 71.5 points per game the Friars record are 5.5 more points than the Bulldogs allow (66).

The Bulldogs score only 2.2 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Friars allow (65.6).

This season, the Friars have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

Providence Players to Watch

Noah Horchler is tops on the Friars at 8.4 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.8 assists and 9.8 points.

Nate Watson averages 13.8 points and 0.5 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 5.8 rebounds, shooting 55.8% from the field.

Al Durham is averaging 13.4 points, 3.2 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.

Jared Bynum leads his team in assists per contest (4.2), and also posts 12 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Justin Minaya puts up 6.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Butler Players to Watch