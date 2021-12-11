Providence vs. Cent. Conn. St.: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Providence Friars (9-1) will host the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-7) after winning four straight home games. The matchup starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

How to Watch Providence vs. Cent. Conn. St.

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center

Key Stats for Providence vs. Cent. Conn. St.

The Friars put up 71.2 points per game, only 4.9 fewer points than the 76.1 the Blue Devils give up.

The Blue Devils put up an average of 61.4 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 63.2 the Friars give up.

The Friars make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

Providence Players to Watch

The Friars scoring leader is Nate Watson, who averages 16.0 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

Providence's leading rebounder is Noah Horchler averaging 8.0 boards per game and its best passer is Al Durham and his 3.8 assists per game.

A.J. Reeves makes more threes per game than any other member of the Friars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Alyn Breed is Providence's leader in steals, averaging 0.9 steals per game, while Watson leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Cent. Conn. St. Players to Watch

The Blue Devils' Nigel Scantlebury averages enough points (12.0 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Andre Snoddy grabs 6.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.2 points per game and adds 0.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cent. Conn. St. rebounding leaderboard.

Ian Krishnan makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Blue Devils.

Cent. Conn. St.'s leader in steals is Joe Ostrowsky with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Snoddy with 0.4 per game.

Providence Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/23/2021 Virginia L 58-40 Home 11/27/2021 Saint Peter's W 85-71 Home 12/1/2021 Texas Tech W 72-68 Home 12/4/2021 Rhode Island W 66-52 Home 12/7/2021 Vermont W 68-58 Home 12/11/2021 Cent. Conn. St. - Home 12/18/2021 UConn - Away 12/22/2021 Georgetown - Home 12/29/2021 Seton Hall - Home 1/1/2022 DePaul - Away 1/4/2022 Marquette - Away

Cent. Conn. St. Schedule