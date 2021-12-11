Providence vs. Cent. Conn. St.: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Providence vs. Cent. Conn. St.: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Providence Friars (9-1) will host the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-7) after winning four straight home games. The matchup starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

    How to Watch Providence vs. Cent. Conn. St.

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Providence vs. Cent. Conn. St.

    • The Friars put up 71.2 points per game, only 4.9 fewer points than the 76.1 the Blue Devils give up.
    • The Blue Devils put up an average of 61.4 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 63.2 the Friars give up.
    • The Friars make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

    Providence Players to Watch

    • The Friars scoring leader is Nate Watson, who averages 16.0 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists.
    • Providence's leading rebounder is Noah Horchler averaging 8.0 boards per game and its best passer is Al Durham and his 3.8 assists per game.
    • A.J. Reeves makes more threes per game than any other member of the Friars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
    • Alyn Breed is Providence's leader in steals, averaging 0.9 steals per game, while Watson leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Cent. Conn. St. Players to Watch

    • The Blue Devils' Nigel Scantlebury averages enough points (12.0 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Andre Snoddy grabs 6.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.2 points per game and adds 0.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cent. Conn. St. rebounding leaderboard.
    • Ian Krishnan makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Blue Devils.
    • Cent. Conn. St.'s leader in steals is Joe Ostrowsky with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Snoddy with 0.4 per game.

    Providence Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Virginia

    L 58-40

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Saint Peter's

    W 85-71

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Texas Tech

    W 72-68

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Rhode Island

    W 66-52

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Vermont

    W 68-58

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    UConn

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    Cent. Conn. St. Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Quinnipiac

    L 76-65

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Maine

    W 64-56

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Fordham

    L 89-83

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Holy Cross

    W 73-67

    Home

    12/4/2021

    New Hampshire

    L 67-45

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Providence

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Stony Brook

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Hartford

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Bryant

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Saint Francis (BKN)

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Central Connecticut State at Providence

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

