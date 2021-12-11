Providence vs. Cent. Conn. St.: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

How to Watch Providence vs. Cent. Conn. St.: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Providence Friars (9-1) will host the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-7) after winning four straight home games. The matchup starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021.
How to Watch Providence vs. Cent. Conn. St.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
- Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Providence vs. Cent. Conn. St.
- The Friars put up 71.2 points per game, only 4.9 fewer points than the 76.1 the Blue Devils give up.
- The Blue Devils put up an average of 61.4 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 63.2 the Friars give up.
- The Friars make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
Providence Players to Watch
- The Friars scoring leader is Nate Watson, who averages 16.0 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists.
- Providence's leading rebounder is Noah Horchler averaging 8.0 boards per game and its best passer is Al Durham and his 3.8 assists per game.
- A.J. Reeves makes more threes per game than any other member of the Friars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Alyn Breed is Providence's leader in steals, averaging 0.9 steals per game, while Watson leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Cent. Conn. St. Players to Watch
- The Blue Devils' Nigel Scantlebury averages enough points (12.0 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Andre Snoddy grabs 6.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.2 points per game and adds 0.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cent. Conn. St. rebounding leaderboard.
- Ian Krishnan makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Blue Devils.
- Cent. Conn. St.'s leader in steals is Joe Ostrowsky with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Snoddy with 0.4 per game.
Providence Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Virginia
L 58-40
Home
11/27/2021
Saint Peter's
W 85-71
Home
12/1/2021
Texas Tech
W 72-68
Home
12/4/2021
Rhode Island
W 66-52
Home
12/7/2021
Vermont
W 68-58
Home
12/11/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
-
Home
12/18/2021
UConn
-
Away
12/22/2021
Georgetown
-
Home
12/29/2021
Seton Hall
-
Home
1/1/2022
DePaul
-
Away
1/4/2022
Marquette
-
Away
Cent. Conn. St. Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Quinnipiac
L 76-65
Away
11/23/2021
Maine
W 64-56
Away
11/28/2021
Fordham
L 89-83
Home
12/1/2021
Holy Cross
W 73-67
Home
12/4/2021
New Hampshire
L 67-45
Away
12/11/2021
Providence
-
Away
12/14/2021
Stony Brook
-
Away
12/18/2021
Hartford
-
Home
12/23/2021
Rutgers
-
Away
12/29/2021
Bryant
-
Home
12/31/2021
Saint Francis (BKN)
-
Away