Watch the No. 1 seed Providence Friars (25-4, 14-3 Big East) hit the court in the Big East Tournament against the No. 4 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-10, 12-7 Big East). The teams will square off Friday at 6:30 PM.

How to Watch Providence vs. Creighton

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Madison Square Garden

Key Stats for Providence vs. Creighton

The 72.3 points per game the Friars put up are 7.8 more points than the Bluejays give up (64.5).

The Bluejays' 67.1 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 66.4 the Friars allow to opponents.

This season, the Friars have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 40.0% of shots the Bluejays' opponents have knocked down.

The Bluejays' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Friars have given up to their opponents (40.7%).

Providence Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Friars this season is Nate Watson, who averages 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game.

Providence's leading rebounder is Noah Horchler averaging 8.4 boards per game and its best passer is Jared Bynum and his 4.4 assists per game.

The Friars get the most three-point shooting production out of A.J. Reeves, who makes 2.3 threes per game.

Bynum and Justin Minaya lead Providence on the defensive end, with Bynum leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Minaya in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Creighton Players to Watch

Ryan Hawkins holds the top spot on the Bluejays leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 14.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Ryan Nembhard's assist statline leads Creighton; he dishes out 4.4 assists per game.

Hawkins knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bluejays.

Creighton's leader in steals is Nembhard with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ryan Kalkbrenner with 2.6 per game.

Providence Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 Butler W 71-70 Away 2/23/2022 Xavier W 99-92 Home 2/26/2022 Creighton W 72-51 Home 3/1/2022 Villanova L 76-74 Away 3/10/2022 Butler W 65-61 Home 3/11/2022 Creighton - Home

Creighton Schedule