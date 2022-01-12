Skip to main content

How to Watch Providence at Creighton in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 23 Providence enters the week tied for the top spot in the Big East and with the best overall record in the conference. The Friars will go for their 10th win in 11 games Tuesday night against Creighton.

Last week, No. 23 Providence suffered its first loss since late November. The Friars then proved they could bounce back, taking down a strong St. John's team 83-73. Next up is a trip to Nebraska to face Creighton, as Ed Cooley's squad aims to start another winning streak.

How to Watch Providence vs. Creighton in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Providence vs. Creighton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Providence comes into this game 14-2 on the season - one of just a handful of 14-win teams in the country. The Friars have won 10 of their last 11 games.

In conference play, Providence is 4-1, which is tied with No.14 Villanova for first place. That includes ranked wins against UConn and Seton Hall.

Creighton is coming off a loss to Villanova last week. The Bluejays are just 2-1 in conference play after having a number of games postponed due to COVID. They're 10-4 on the season.

Last year's games between Providence and Creighton were some of the best of the year. The Bluejays went into the Dunkin' Donuts Center and pulled off a 67-65 win, with Providence returning the favor in Omaha by way of a 74-70 win just a few weeks later.

