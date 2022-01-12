How to Watch Providence at Creighton in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Last week, No. 23 Providence suffered its first loss since late November. The Friars then proved they could bounce back, taking down a strong St. John's team 83-73. Next up is a trip to Nebraska to face Creighton, as Ed Cooley's squad aims to start another winning streak.
How to Watch Providence vs. Creighton in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022
Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
TV: FOX Sports 1
Live stream Providence vs. Creighton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Providence comes into this game 14-2 on the season - one of just a handful of 14-win teams in the country. The Friars have won 10 of their last 11 games.
In conference play, Providence is 4-1, which is tied with No.14 Villanova for first place. That includes ranked wins against UConn and Seton Hall.
Creighton is coming off a loss to Villanova last week. The Bluejays are just 2-1 in conference play after having a number of games postponed due to COVID. They're 10-4 on the season.
Last year's games between Providence and Creighton were some of the best of the year. The Bluejays went into the Dunkin' Donuts Center and pulled off a 67-65 win, with Providence returning the favor in Omaha by way of a 74-70 win just a few weeks later.
Regional restrictions may apply.