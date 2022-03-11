Skip to main content

How to Watch the Big East Tournament, Semifinal: Providence vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Big East Tournament has featured close games almost exclusively. Will that trend continue when top-seeded Providence faces fourth-seeded Creighton on Friday?

Top-seeded Providence barely snuck through to the semifinal round after a close game against Butler. The conference regular-season champions now take on Creighton with a spot in the Big East Tournament Championship game on the line.

How to Watch the Big East Tournament Semifinal in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Providence vs. Creighton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite a dominant regular season that saw them go 25-4 overall and 14-3 in conference play, the Friars nearly didn't get this far. They trailed for most of the game against ninth-seeded Butler on Thursday before taking the lead in the final minute to win 65-61.

Although they trailed for most of it, the game was close throughout. Graduate center Nate Watson was a steadying presence, scoring 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting with seven rebounds.

Creighton came into this tournament looking to sure up an at-large spot in the national tournament next week. The Bluejays are 21-10 this season with a 12-7 record against Big East schools.

After a first-round bye, Creighton knocked off fifth-seeded Marquette 74-63 on Thursday. Senior forward Ryan Hawkins played all 40 minutes for the Blue Jays, scoring 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting and adding six rebounds and three blocks.

Providence and Creighton met just once during the regular season, with the Friars coming away with a 72-51 win on Feb. 26, the game that clinched them the regular-season conference title. Senior guard A.J. Reeves was the story in that one, scoring 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting including 7-of-10 from deep.

With a win, the Friars would clinch their fourth-ever bid to the Big East tournament championship. They last appeared in 2018, losing to eventual national champion Villanova. Their prior two appearances resulted in wins — in 2014 against Creighton and in 1994 over Georgetown.

Creighton is looking to get back to the championship game for the fourth time. The Bluejays have lost their previous three — last year against Georgetown, in 2017 to Villanova, and the Providence game in 2014.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Providence vs. Creighton

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
